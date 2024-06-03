Watch England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: TV and Stream Info

England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina: Euro 2024 Warm-Up Match

England face Bosnia-Herzegovina in Warm-Up Clash

Today, England host Bosnia-Herzegovina in their first of two warm-up matches ahead of Euro 2024. With Wembley occupied for the Champions League final, the Three Lions will take to the field at St James’ Park in Newcastle for their penultimate game before departing for Germany.

Challenges for Southgate

Gareth Southgate faces significant challenges in preparation, as a number of key players are sidelined due to injuries and club commitments. Despite these setbacks, Southgate has a brief window to finalise his strategies, making it intriguing to observe how England will perform under these conditions.

Broadcast Information

For those eager to catch the action, the game will be aired on free-to-air television in the UK via Channel 4. Coverage begins at 7pm, with the match kicking off at 7.45pm.

Live Streaming Details

Fans can also access the match through Channel 4’s website and app, which will provide a free live stream of the event.

Conclusion

Though not the most ideal scenario for Southgate’s squad, this match presents a valuable opportunity to fine-tune tactics and assess player form ahead of the Euros.