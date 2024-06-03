Scotland’s Road to Euro 2024: Gibraltar Friendly Viewing Details

Scotland’s Euro 2024 Preparations Heat Up with Gibraltar Friendly

As Euro 2024 looms, Scotland steps up their preparation with a crucial friendly against Gibraltar. The match takes place at the Estadio do Algarve in southern Portugal, setting the stage for the Scots’ intense training regimen ahead of their opening game against hosts Germany.

Injury Setback for Scotland

Scotland faces an early challenge as Lyndon Dykes has been sent home due to an injury. This blow comes at a critical time, less than a fortnight before their Euro campaign begins. Despite this setback, Scotland remains confident and is expected to dominate against the world’s 203rd-ranked team.

Gibraltar’s Struggles

Gibraltar’s competitive record has been bleak since joining UEFA 11 years ago. They haven’t won a single competitive game and have failed to score a goal since September 2022. However, the presence of Manchester United teenager James Scanlon adds a spark of hope and intrigue to their squad.

How to Watch Gibraltar vs Scotland

For fans in the UK, the match will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm BST. This friendly not only serves as a preparation for Scotland but also as a crucial test of their strategies and resilience ahead of Euro 2024.