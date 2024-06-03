Major Changes at Arsenal: 22 Players Released

Arsenal’s Major Overhaul: 22 Players Exit

Arsenal has officially confirmed the release of 22 players at the end of their contracts, marking a significant shift in the squad composition as manager Mikel Arteta continues to refine his team.

Youngsters On To Pastures New

This season saw the Gunners make substantial strides under Arteta’s stewardship, culminating in a commendable second-place finish in the Premier League. As the team looks to build on this progress, the departure of several youngsters signals a move towards new opportunities and challenges for these players. The club’s statement read:

“Ahead of the official Premier League announcement of all men’s players who will be out of contract at their current clubs on June 30, we are taking this opportunity to thank those players leaving us at the end of the month.”

Among the 22 released, notable names include Amario Cozier-Duberry, Karl Hein, and Reuell Walters, who remain in discussions with the club, hinting at potential new contracts or different roles within the Arsenal framework.

Cedric & Elneny Move On

Two of the more experienced figures making their exit are Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny. Cedric, who joined from Sampdoria in the 2019/20 season, managed 64 appearances and scored twice but never quite secured a permanent place in the first team. Elneny, on the other hand, arrived from FC Basel in January 2015 and played 161 times for the Gunners, often finding himself on the periphery of the starting lineup. The club extended their gratitude towards both players for their contributions:

“We are saying goodbye to the following men’s players and scholars, and have also included the three women’s players we have previously announced will also be departing.”

Departures in the Women’s Squad

The exodus is not limited to the men’s team. Vivienne Miedema, a cornerstone of the Arsenal Ladies, is also set to leave. Miedema, the Women’s Super League’s all-time leading scorer with 125 goals, has been linked with a move to Manchester City. Her departure, alongside two other women’s players, marks a significant change for the club’s women’s team as they prepare for the next season.

The Complete List

The full roster of departing players includes:

Mauro Bandeira

Omari Benjamin

Luis Brown

Catalin Cirjan

Noah Cooper

Sabrina D’Angelo

Henry Davies

Ovie Ejeheri

Mohamed Elneny

Taylor Foran

Hubert Graczyk

James Hillson

Henry Jeffcott

Tyreece John-Jules

Alex Kirk

James Lannin-Sweet

Kaylan Marckese

Vivianne Miedema

Arthur Okonkwo

Kamarni Ryan

Cedric Soares

Kido Taylor-Hart

Looking Ahead

As Arsenal bids farewell to these players, the focus shifts to the future. The club continues to negotiate with some of the released players and actively pursue new talents in the transfer market. The Gunners are determined to build on their recent success and compete fiercely in the upcoming season. With Arteta at the helm, the expectation is high for another campaign of progress and possibly, silverware.