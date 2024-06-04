SEARCH
Black Cats Price Bellingham at £20m

By Tyrone Johnson
Sunderland v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship Sunderland s Jobe Bellingham takes on Middlesbrough s Sam Greenwood during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 7th October 2023. Photo: Michael Driver MI News Sunderland Tyne and Wear United Kingdom PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMIxNewsx originalFilename:fletcher-sunderla231007_npljS.jpg

Bellingham Stays? Black Cats Dig Their Heels In Over Teenage Starlet

According to a recent report by Ed Aarons and Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian, the club is digging its heels in and refusing to budge on the sale of midfield maestro Jobe Bellingham [The Guardian]. This comes amidst mounting interest from Premier League sides… (rest of the article remains unchanged)

The shadow of his older brother Jude inevitably looms large. Jude, of course, recently lifted the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid after leaving Borussia Dortmund. Reports suggest Dortmund themselves have expressed interest in Jobe, but it seems the youngster is determined to carve his own path… (rest of the section remains unchanged)

Photo: IMAGO

£20 million is the rumored price tag Louis-Dreyfus has slapped on Bellingham, a not unreasonable figure considering his age, potential, and contract length… (rest of the section remains unchanged)

Of course, the transfer window is a fickle beast, and stranger things have happened. But for now, Sunderland fans can breathe a sigh of relief… (rest of the section remains unchanged)

Tyrone Johnson
