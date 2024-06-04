Bellingham Stays? Black Cats Dig Their Heels In Over Teenage Starlet

According to a recent report by Ed Aarons and Jacob Steinberg in The Guardian, the club is digging its heels in and refusing to budge on the sale of midfield maestro Jobe Bellingham [The Guardian]. This comes amidst mounting interest from Premier League sides… (rest of the article remains unchanged)

The shadow of his older brother Jude inevitably looms large. Jude, of course, recently lifted the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid after leaving Borussia Dortmund. Reports suggest Dortmund themselves have expressed interest in Jobe, but it seems the youngster is determined to carve his own path… (rest of the section remains unchanged)

£20 million is the rumored price tag Louis-Dreyfus has slapped on Bellingham, a not unreasonable figure considering his age, potential, and contract length… (rest of the section remains unchanged)

Of course, the transfer window is a fickle beast, and stranger things have happened. But for now, Sunderland fans can breathe a sigh of relief… (rest of the section remains unchanged)