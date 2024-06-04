Maatsen Transfer Fight: Dortmund Face Competition

Maatsen’s Stock Soars: Dortmund Face Fight for Chelsea Starlet

Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail has thrown a curveball into the transfer rumour mill surrounding Ian Maatsen. It seems Borussia Dortmund, despite a highly successful loan spell for the young Dutchman, don’t have a first refusal clause on signing him permanently. This opens the door for a potential bidding war for the 22-year-old left-back, with a hefty £35 million release clause slapped on his contract by Chelsea.

Maatsen’s time at Dortmund was undeniably positive. He established himself as a starter, impressing with his attacking threat and defensive solidity. The Champions League final, however, saw him endure a moment of heartbreak. His misplaced pass directly contributed to Real Madrid’s second goal, a costly error that ultimately saw Dortmund lose the trophy.

Dortmund remain favourites to land Maatsen, but Gill rightly points out they’ll face competition. Premier League and La Liga clubs have been keeping tabs on the youngster, and with a new manager at the helm at Chelsea in Enzo Maresca, whose stance on Maatsen remains unknown, the situation is far from clear-cut.

Adeyemi’s Absence: A Factor in Maatsen’s Mistake?

While the error undoubtedly tarnished Maatsen’s final performance, it’s worth considering the context. As Gill highlights, Maatsen had Karim Adeyemi providing crucial cover down the left flank throughout most of the match. This tactical nuance was even picked up on by Jose Mourinho during his analysis for TNT Sport. Mourinho pointed out how Real Madrid’s Rodrygo struggled to find any clear-cut chances against Maatsen due to Adeyemi’s presence.

The timing of Maatsen’s mistake, just ten minutes after Adeyemi’s substitution, suggests fatigue could have played a role. This lapse in concentration might not be a regular occurrence for the young defender.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Maatsen?

Maatsen finds himself in a fascinating position. His Dortmund loan showcased his talent, and the high price tag attached to him suggests Chelsea value him highly. Whether Maresca sees him fitting into his plans at Stamford Bridge remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure: Dortmund will have to fight hard to secure Maatsen permanently. Other clubs are circling, and with his impressive loan spell and relatively young age, Maatsen has the potential to be a valuable asset for any team he joins.