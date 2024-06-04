Report: Liverpool Eyeing Move for £70m Premier League Midfielder

Alisson Becker: Will The Reds Lose Their Wall?

Team Talk has dropped a bombshell, revealing Liverpool’s star goalkeeper Alisson Becker could be the subject of a “monster contract” offer from an ambitious club in Saudi Arabia.

This news comes as no surprise. Alisson Becker is, without doubt, one of the world’s elite goalkeepers. Since his £67 million move to Merseyside in 2018, he’s been instrumental in the Reds’ success, racking up five major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

Is a Move to Saudi Arabia on the Cards?

The reported interest in Alisson from Saudi Arabia is a sign of the growing financial muscle in the region. The lure of a “monster contract” is sure to be tempting, particularly at 31 years old. Let’s not forget, however, that Alisson is quoted in the article expressing his desire to remain in Europe, report Team Talk.

Champions League football and maintaining his place as Brazil’s number one are his priorities. A move to Saudi Arabia, no matter how financially attractive, would likely scupper those ambitions. Ederson and Bento are both waiting in the wings, and a move away from the European spotlight could see Alisson lose his place in the national team.

Reds Face Goalkeeping Conundrum

This potential transfer saga creates a headache for Liverpool’s new manager, Arne Slot. The news comes amidst reports that Alisson’s understudy, Caoimhin Kelleher, is also expected to leave Anfield this summer.

If Alisson does depart, Slot will be left with a significant void to fill in goal. Finding a suitable replacement for a world-class goalkeeper, particularly on a tight budget, would be a huge challenge for any manager.

Keeping Alisson is Paramount

Liverpool must do everything they can to keep Alisson at Anfield. He’s not just a world-class goalkeeper; he’s a vital cog in the Reds’ machine. His reflexes, distribution, and commanding presence in the penalty area are all key attributes that underpin Liverpool’s success.

The potential loss of Kelleher weakens the goalkeeping department further. The Reds need to act swiftly to secure Alisson’s future and find a suitable replacement for Kelleher, all while navigating the complexities of Financial Fair Play restrictions.