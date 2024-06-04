Leicester Slams Maresca’s Sudden Chelsea Switch

Leicester City Criticises Enzo Maresca for Chelsea Move

Discontent Over Maresca’s Departure

Leicester City have expressed its disappointment in Enzo Maresca following his decision to leave the club and take up the managerial role at Chelsea. Announced on Monday, Maresca’s appointment comes just ten days after Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from Stamford Bridge by mutual consent.

Swift Ascendancy to Premier League

Maresca, aged 44, guided Leicester to the Championship title last season, narrowly outpacing Ipswich Town by a single point. His tenure at Leicester began on June 16 of the previous year, and within this short span, he successfully led the Foxes back to the Premier League.

In an official statement, Leicester City conveyed its sentiments regarding Maresca’s exit: “Leicester City Football Club can today confirm the departure of Enzo Maresca from his position as First Team Manager. Given the promising foundations established during his single season in charge, the Club is disappointed that Enzo has decided at this stage that he no longer wants to be part of our vision.”

Official Club Statement

The statement continued with an acknowledgment of Maresca’s contributions: “However, with Enzo’s decision made and the Board’s terms for his departure met, we wish him well in his future endeavours. He leaves with the appreciation of everyone at the Club for his work in helping us to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League during the 2023/24 season.”

Additionally, the statement noted the departure of several key staff members: “Staff members Willy Caballero, Danny Walker, Michele De Bernardin, Marcos Alvarez, Javier Molina Caballero, and Roberto Vitiello will also be leaving the Club.”

Future Prospects for Leicester City

Leicester City now faces the task of appointing a new manager who can build on the club’s recent success and steer them through the upcoming Premier League season. The Board is set to begin this process promptly to ensure the new manager is in place well before the start of the 2024-25 season on Saturday, August 17.

The club remains optimistic about its future, stating, “The Board will now commence the process of appointing a new manager that will lead our return to the Premier League and continue the implementation of our long-term vision for the success of Leicester City Football Club.”