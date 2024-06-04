Los Blancos’ Worst Kept Secret: Real Madrid Finally Land Mbappe

Mbappe to Madrid: Behind the Scenes of a Long-Awaited Transfer

Kylian Mbappe’s long-rumoured move to Real Madrid is finally official. The 25-year-old French superstar will wear the famous white jersey next season, but the story behind his signing is far from straightforward. Mario Cortegana at The Athletic provides a fascinating glimpse into the complex negotiations and internal debates that led to this marquee transfer.

Second Time Lucky: A Renewed Pursuit

Madrid’s pursuit of Mbappe began years ago, culminating in a dramatic rejection in May 2022. This time around, the approach was more cautious. Some senior figures at the club, concerned about potential financial strain and disruption to the dressing room harmony, questioned the necessity of the deal.

However, Florentino Perez, the club president, remained determined. He authorized a new offer, albeit lower than the previous one, with a deadline for Mbappe’s response. This signaled a shift in Madrid’s strategy, with Mbappe no longer guaranteed the astronomically high wages initially proposed.

Mbappe Takes the Lead

Meanwhile, Mbappe himself made his intentions clear. In January 2024, he hinted at a decision soon, suggesting he wouldn’t “let the decision drag on.” This proactive stance was interpreted positively in Madrid, where the offer details were being finalized.

Interestingly, Perez bypassed his usual right-hand man, Jose Angel Sanchez, and maintained direct communication with Mbappe throughout the process. This personal touch, coupled with a slight salary bump that would make him the club’s top earner, seemingly swayed the French forward.

Despite public pronouncements to the contrary, negotiations progressed swiftly. Sanchez’s optimism after a trip to Paris further fueled Madrid’s confidence. By the end of January, a deal appeared imminent. However, some within Mbappe’s entourage remained unconvinced by the financial package compared to potential offers elsewhere.

PSG Seek Compensation

PSG, resigned to Mbappe’s departure, felt financially protected. Sources revealed an intricate agreement with the player, potentially involving compensation for leaving at the end of his contract. This complex arrangement highlights the financial considerations that often intertwine with player transfers.

A crucial development occurred in February. On the day Madrid played RB Leipzig in the Champions League, club officials received inside information – Mbappe would inform PSG of his decision to leave. The news remained confidential until the board greenlit the move for manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Interestingly, Mbappe was spotted in Spain around this time, sparking speculation about a potential contract signing. While the exact details remain under wraps, sources close to the deal suggest this was when the transfer was effectively finalized.

Discretion Above All Else

Secrecy was paramount throughout the process. Madrid’s traditional discretion was amplified by Mbappe’s mother and agent’s request for absolute media silence. This strategy aimed to shield Mbappe during his remaining months at PSG.

Unsurprisingly, tensions arose between Mbappe and PSG. Reduced playing time under manager Luis Enrique fueled speculation of deliberate marginalization – a claim PSG vehemently denies.

With PSG’s Champions League elimination, Mbappe publicly declared his desire for a “new challenge.” He acknowledged most at the club, pointedly excluding president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in his farewell message. Further reports suggested a heated exchange between Al-Khelaifi and Mbappe’s mother regarding his lack of acknowledgment.

A New Chapter Begins

Despite the drama, an agreement regarding his departure from PSG was reportedly nearing completion. Mbappe’s Ligue 1 Player of the Year acceptance speech hinted at an exciting new chapter, albeit without revealing his destination.

As expected, the official announcement came after Madrid’s Champions League triumph, ensuring the club’s historic victory remained the center of attention. Finally, on a Monday following the final, The Athletic confirmed the news everyone anticipated: Mbappe would be unveiled as a Real Madrid player this week.

The saga of Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid is a captivating tale of ambition, strategy, and financial maneuvering. Fans can now eagerly anticipate seeing the prodigious talent donning the iconic white of Los Blancos.