EURO 2024 Preview: Could Albania be the Ultimate Underdogs?

Albania at Euro 2024: Underdogs with a Bite

Let’s face it, Albania’s chances in Euro 2024 Group B look about as appealing as a week-old kebab. They’re up against the giants of international football – Italy, Spain and Croatia. But hey, stranger things have happened, right?

Sylvinho’s Albania: Built on Grit, Not Glamour

The man leading Albania into this David vs Goliath battle? None other than Sylvinho, the former Arsenal and Barcelona left-back. His managerial CV might not scream success – short, unsuccessful stints at Lyon and Corinthians – but with Albania, he’s struck gold.

Taking over for Euro qualifying, he transformed Albania into group winners, topping a group that included the Czech Republic and Poland. That’s no mean feat. This, along with his Albania citizenship (awarded for his national team heroics, don’t ask) has made him a firm favourite with the fans.

Albania’s Unexpected Hero: Jasir Asani

Forget Messi, forget Mbappé. Albania’s unlikely hero might just be Jasir Asani, a forward who, well, didn’t exactly tear up the Hungarian league. But Sylvinho saw potential – a left-footed, right-sided attacker who fit perfectly into his 4-3-3 system. Asani repaid that faith with three goals and three assists in qualifying, showcasing moments of pure magic that would make even the most cynical supporter take notice.

Strengths: Defence Wins Championships (Maybe Not Euros)

Albania might not have a dazzling attack, but they’ve built their success on a rock-solid defence. Led by Atalanta’s Berat Djimsiti, they only conceded four goals in qualifying. They also boast a handful of Serie A players, with Elseid Hysaj controlling the right flank for Lazio and Kristjan Asllani pulling the strings in midfield for Inter Milan.

Don’t forget the goalkeepers either. Sylvinho has a tough choice between Premier League experience (Brentford’s Thomas Strakosha) and veteran know-how (Empoli’s Etrit Berisha).

The biggest advantage Albania has? No pressure. Everyone expects them to be whipping boys. This underdog mentality, coupled with a few moments of brilliance, could see them pull off a surprise or two. After all, they did take four points off the Czechs and scalp Poland in qualifying.

Weaknesses: Where are the Goals?

Goals. Albania desperately need them. They only managed 12 in qualifying, the joint-lowest scorers of any group winner. Sylvinho reacted ruthlessly, dropping the two strikers who helped them reach Germany. That means no Sokol Cikalleshi (Albania’s joint-third-highest scorer ever) and no Myrto Uzuni (who bagged 11 goals for relegated Granada last season).

The goalscoring burden now falls on Chelsea’s Armando Broja. The problem? He hasn’t scored for Albania in two years and only managed a blank in eight loan appearances at Fulham last season.

There is a glimmer of hope, though. Rey Manaj, who’s graced the books of Inter Milan, Barcelona and Watford (don’t ask!), was the joint-third-top scorer in the Turkish league last season. Can he be the answer to Albania’s prayers?

Bonus Fact: An All-Star Coaching Staff

Did you know that Sylvinho isn’t alone on the Albanian coaching bench? He’s joined by Premier League winner Pablo Zabaleta and former Middlesbrough midfielder Doriva. Not a bad little coaching team, that.

Back Home in Albania: Hope Springs Eternal

Ranked a lowly 66th in the world (second-worst at the Euros, only ahead of Georgia), Albanian fans know their chances are slim. But hey, a win would be the stuff of dreams. Sylvinho, ever the pragmatist, is keeping expectations low: “We are not under pressure. We go there to show our spirit. That is what we should show.”

With a watertight defence, a sprinkle of magic from Asani, and a touch of luck, Albania might just make a name for themselves at Euro 2024. After all, nobody expects them to – that’s when they’re most dangerous.