De Bruyne Considers Saudi Switch: Manchester City Exit Looms?

Kevin De Bruyne Contemplates Saudi Arabia Move Amid Manchester City Future Uncertainty

An Open Door to Saudi Pro League

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City’s talismanic midfielder, has expressed a willingness to consider a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia as he nears the twilight of his illustrious career. With just one year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, the Belgian star is evaluating his options, including a potential switch to the burgeoning Saudi Pro League.

Conversations with Family

De Bruyne has been candid about discussing his future with his family. His wife, Michelle, is open to the idea of an overseas adventure, while his eldest child has already started asking questions about his tenure at Manchester City. “Saudi? At my age, you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne told Het Laatste Nieuws. “If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that, I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.”

A Glorious Career at Manchester City

Over nine years, De Bruyne has etched his name into Manchester City’s history, making 382 appearances and securing six Premier League titles and a coveted Champions League trophy. However, his career has been marred by injuries, the latest being a hamstring surgery that sidelined him for five months this season. As he turns 33, De Bruyne is weighing his next steps carefully.

“My wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future. These are also conversations that we are increasingly having as a family,” he stated. “I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen.”

Influence of Former Teammates

The lure of Saudi Arabia has already attracted De Bruyne’s former teammates, Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte, who joined Saudi clubs last summer. This trend underscores the growing appeal of the Saudi Pro League, which could be a significant factor in De Bruyne’s decision-making process.

De Bruyne’s next move is anticipated with great interest, particularly as it could be City’s last opportunity to secure a transfer fee for their midfield maestro. His eldest son’s attachment to England adds another layer of complexity to the decision. “My eldest [son, Mason] is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play for City. Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.”

Kevin De Bruyne’s openness to a move signals a potentially seismic shift in his career and the Premier League landscape. As he contemplates a future that could include the Saudi Pro League, fans and pundits alike will be watching closely to see where the next chapter of his career unfolds.