A Tad Predictable: Key Moves Arsenal Must Make This Summer

Arsenal’s Summer Transfer Window: Key Moves for Success

As the dust settles on the 2023-2024 English Premier League season, Arsenal are gearing up for an intense summer transfer window. With high hopes for the upcoming season, the Gunners are aiming to bolster their squad to compete on multiple fronts. In a recent episode of the “A Tad Predictable Podcast” on EPL Index, Tadiwa Chanakira delved into the specific needs and potential targets for Arsenal.

Arsenal’s 2023-2024 Season Recap

Arsenal’s last season was a rollercoaster, filled with high expectations and some disappointments. The Gunners started strong, winning the FA Community Shield but faced challenges as the season progressed. “Arsenal were in five competitions and came second in the Premier League,” noted Tadiwa Chanakira. Despite a solid league performance, their early exits from the FA Cup and Carabao Cup were setbacks. Furthermore, their Champions League run ended in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, a team that has historically been their nemesis in Europe.

“Hopes for the upcoming season are high,” added Chanakira, emphasising the need for strategic reinforcements. With the Premier League title as a primary target, Arsenal must address key areas to enhance their squad depth and resilience.

Key Areas for Reinforcement

1. Defensive Midfielder

One of the most crucial areas highlighted was the need for a robust defensive midfielder. “Dean Rice should not be limited to a purely defensive role,” said Chanakira. Instead, Arsenal needs a player who can shield the defence while allowing Rice to contribute offensively. A name that stood out was Manuel Ugarte from PSG. “Ugarte could be the perfect fit, offering both defensive solidity and the ability to recycle possession effectively,” Chanakira suggested.

2. Left Back

The left-back position is another area of concern. While Oleksandr Zinchenko has been serviceable, doubts about his long-term suitability persist. Chanakira pointed out that “Arsenal must resolve the left-back situation, whether by reconciling with Kieran Tierney or signing a new player.” A potential target mentioned was Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, who could provide the dynamic presence Arsenal needs on the left flank.

3. Central Defence

Depth in central defence is vital for a long campaign. With William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães forming a strong partnership, the lack of quality backups is worrying. “Arsenal should consider signing a young, promising centre-back who can develop behind the starters,” Chanakira advised. This approach ensures continuity and readiness for injuries or suspensions.

4. Forward Line

Lastly, the forward line needs reinforcement, especially if Arsenal plan to contend seriously for titles. While Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz offer versatility, the addition of a traditional number nine could provide a new dimension to their attack. Benjamin Sesko was mentioned as a “younger, more affordable option” who could fit into Arsenal’s evolving tactical setup.

Conclusion

As Arsenal prepare for the 2024-2025 season, the summer transfer window will be pivotal. Addressing key positions with strategic signings can help Arsenal bridge the gap to Manchester City and mount a serious title challenge. “Focus on the Premier League, bin the domestic cups, and give a good go in the Champions League,” Chanakira emphasised. This focused approach, coupled with astute acquisitions, could see Arsenal return to their former glory.