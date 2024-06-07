Report: Liverpool Lead Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham for £25m Dutch Star

Liverpool’s Potential Signing: Lutsharel Geertruida

Liverpool fans are eagerly anticipating the summer transfer window, and one name that has surfaced with considerable intrigue is Lutsharel Geertruida. The Feyenoord star, known for his versatility and defensive prowess, is heavily linked again with a move to Anfield. This blog delves into the speculations, key statistics, comparisons, and the likelihood of this transfer.

What’s been said

According to a recent report by Teamtalk, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Lutsharel Geertruida, with strong competition from Premier League rivals like Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and West Ham United. The article highlights:

“Liverpool are the best-placed club to sign Lutsharel Geertruida, with Arne Slot vital to the prospective transfer, while a second move is postponing a Tottenham Hotspur bid for the Netherlands star, as per reports.”

This statement underscores the influence of Arne Slot, Geertruida’s current manager at Feyenoord, who might play a pivotal role in swaying the player’s decision. Geertruida’s presence at a West Ham United match also fuels speculation about his potential move to the Premier League, suggesting he is weighing his options seriously.

Looking at the Key Stats

Lutsharel Geertruida, at 23 years of age, has shown remarkable growth and consistency in his career. Here are some vital statistics:

– Age: 23

– Position: Primarily a right-back but can also play as a centre-back and defensive midfielder

– Club: Feyenoord

– Appearances (2023-24): 34 matches, with 9 goals and 5 assists

– International Caps: Netherlands National Team debut in 2023 with 8 caps to date

Geertruida’s versatility is one of his standout attributes, making him a valuable asset for any top-tier club looking to bolster their defensive options.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing Lutsharel Geertruida to Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, the similarities in their roles and versatility are apparent. Both players have shown they can adapt across the backline and even in defensive midfield roles.

– Challenge Success: Geertruida’s challenge success rate stands at 67.6%, slightly higher than Gomez’s 47.6%.

– Aerial Duels: Geertruida has an aerial duel success rate of 63.6%, well below that of Gomez at 75.6%

These statistics indicate that Geertruida not only matches but in some cases surpasses Gomez in key defensive metrics. His higher success rates in challenges maybe a reason teams are considering him.

Likelihood and fee

According to transfermarkt.co.uk, Geertruida is currently valued at €32 million (£27.5 million). With his contract at Feyenoord expiring in June 2025, the Dutch club might be open to negotiations, especially considering the player’s market value and the interest from Premier League clubs. Teamtalk article mentions a potential fee range of £17-25 million, noting: “Feyenoord are willing to accept a bid worth between €20m-25m (£17-21m), a price tag which will certainly entice Liverpool chiefs.”

Given the financial landscape and the competitive nature of the Premier League, Liverpool and others would find this valuation appealing. The Eredivisie’s level of competition, while respectable, doesn’t match the intensity of the Premier League. Therefore, Geertruida’s attacking stats may not translate directly, but his defensive capabilities and potential for growth may make him a worthy investment.