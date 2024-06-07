SPFL Announces Landmark Sponsorship with William Hill

Historic Sponsorship Agreement

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has proudly announced a landmark five-year title sponsorship deal with renowned bookmaker William Hill. This agreement, hailed as “record-breaking,” marks a significant shift from the previous sponsor, Cinch, which had been associated with the Premiership, Championship, and Leagues 1 and 2 for three years.

Impact on Scottish Football

Neil Doncaster, SPFL group chief executive, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “William Hill is a name long associated with Scottish football, and we are enormously excited to have reached a long-term, record-breaking agreement with our new title sponsors. This is tremendous news for our clubs and their fans, for the profile of the league, and for Scottish football in general.”

This deal promises to elevate the profile of Scottish football, providing substantial benefits for clubs, supporters, and the league as a whole. With the additional exposure and financial backing, the SPFL aims to enhance the fan experience and strengthen the league’s competitive edge.

Background and Negotiations

Earlier this week, the SPFL also revealed an agreement to broadcast an additional 20 Premiership matches live on subscription television from the next season. This development followed Cinch’s decision to exercise an option to end its five-year sponsorship deal two years early. The deal, reportedly worth about £1.6m per year, ended amidst a backdrop of legal disputes with Rangers, who had a conflicting commercial agreement with a car retail firm owned by their then chairman, Douglas Park. After protracted litigation, the SPFL apologised to the Ibrox club and agreed to cover some of their legal costs while initiating a governance review.

The search for a new title sponsor was spearheaded by Brendan Napier of Scottish Football Marketing, a collaborative venture between the SPFL, the Scottish FA, and the Scottish Women’s Premier League. Napier described the William Hill deal as “a tremendous coup for Scottish football,” highlighting the bookmaker’s deep-rooted connection with the sport.

A Comprehensive Partnership

The financial specifics of the William Hill deal have not been disclosed. However, the bookmaker, which previously sponsored the Scottish Cup for nine years until 2020, will not only become the league sponsor but also the SPFL’s official betting partner. This partnership will introduce a pioneering programme on gambling harm awareness in collaboration with EPIC Global Solutions, a consultancy dedicated to gambling harm prevention.

Focus on Gambling Harm Awareness

This multi-year initiative will deliver workshops across all 42 SPFL clubs, aiming to educate players and backroom staff on the dangers of gambling harm within elite sports. Sessions will also extend to supporters and community groups. The SPFL stated, “Results from similar programmes by EPIC in world sport consistently show that more than nine out of 10 professional athletes gain confidence on how and where to seek support if they are worried about their gambling behaviour as a result of the sessions.”

The implementation of this programme underscores the SPFL’s commitment to fostering a safe and informed environment for all involved in Scottish football. The collaboration with William Hill and EPIC Global Solutions sets a new standard in addressing gambling-related issues within the sport.