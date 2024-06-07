Report: Bournemouth Star Release Clause Revealed

Dominic Solanke’s £65m Release Clause: What It Means for Bournemouth and Potential Suitors

Dominic Solanke’s remarkable season with AFC Bournemouth has put him on the radar of several top-tier clubs. However, his contract includes a notable caveat: a £65 million release clause, which can only be activated by certain clubs. This clause’s specifics and its potential impact on both Solanke’s future and Bournemouth’s strategy are worth exploring.

Solanke’s Stellar Season and Interest from Top Clubs

Dominic Solanke, at 26, has had a breakout season with Bournemouth, netting 19 Premier League goals and providing three assists. His performance has attracted attention from leading clubs in England and Europe. However, as reported by The Athletic, “Dominic Solanke’s contract at Bournemouth includes a release clause of £65 million ($83m) that can only be activated by certain clubs.” This limitation adds an intriguing twist to his transfer prospects.

The Release Clause Explained

The release clause in Solanke’s contract is not universally applicable. “The striker’s release clause, though, is limited to a select group of clubs — although the identity of those that would qualify is undisclosed. With Bournemouth unlikely to want to lose their leading scorer, it is expected that the stipulation only allows leading teams in the Premier League and European leagues, that are also set to play in European competitions, to trigger the clause.” This means only a handful of elite clubs have the option to secure Solanke’s services for the specified fee.

Implications for Bournemouth and Potential Buyers

Bournemouth face a delicate balancing act. While the release clause secures a significant fee, losing Solanke would be a considerable blow to their attacking prowess. Additionally, Liverpool, Solanke’s former club, stands to benefit financially. “The sale to Bournemouth included a sell-on clause that would see Liverpool receive 20 per cent on any profit made from an onward transfer.” If Solanke moves for the release clause amount, Liverpool would receive approximately £9 million from the deal.

Solanke’s Contract and Future Prospects

Solanke’s contract with Bournemouth runs until 2027, having been extended in 2023. This gives Bournemouth some leverage, but the existence of the release clause means they could be forced into a sale if an elite club comes calling. Despite his impressive domestic season, Solanke was notably absent from England’s 33-player preliminary squad for the European Championship, overshadowed by Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.