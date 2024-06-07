Report: Spurs, Aston Villa and West Ham Chasing £40m Former Chelsea Striker

Tammy Abraham’s Potential Return to the Premier League

Sometimes you forget a player is still kicking around. With the transfer window in full swing, speculation abounds over the potential movements of key players. One name frequently mentioned is Tammy Abraham, the AS Roma striker, who could be making his way back to England this summer. Reports suggest that top Premier League clubs like Tottenham and West Ham are keenly interested in securing his services. Let’s delve into the details of this potential transfer, analysing the key statistics, making comparisons, and assessing the likelihood and possible fee involved.

What’s Been Said

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, AS Roma has put Tammy Abraham up for sale, sparking interest from several Premier League clubs. “Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham are all among the sides who are monitoring his situation,” the report states. Abraham, who had a notable stint with Chelsea before moving to Italy, is now on the radar of clubs looking to bolster their attacking options. This move seems motivated by Roma’s desire to restructure their squad and Abraham’s ambition to prove himself once again in the Premier League. The Italian club reportedly seeks at least £40 million for the striker, a figure that reflects his potential and past performances, despite recent injury struggles.

Looking at the Key Stats

Tammy Abraham, 26, has had a roller-coaster career marked by impressive highs and unfortunate lows. A product of the Chelsea academy, Abraham has displayed his goal-scoring prowess across multiple leagues. During his debut season at Roma, he scored 27 goals in all competitions, a remarkable feat that cemented his reputation as a top striker. However, injuries have hampered his progress recently. In the 2023/24 season, Abraham managed only 8 Serie A appearances, scoring once, and 4 Europa League appearances with 1 goal. His injuries have been a significant setback, yet his talent remains unquestioned. Internationally, Abraham has earned 11 caps for England, scoring 3 goals, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest level.

Drawing Comparisons

To understand Abraham’s potential impact, let’s compare him to Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth. Both players emerged from the Chelsea youth system and have similar physical attributes, standing tall and strong. However, their careers have diverged, particularly in terms of injuries and form. Solanke has had a more consistent presence in the Premier League. In the 2023/24 season, Solanke played 38 matches, scoring 17 goals and contributing significantly to Bournemouth’s campaign. His xG (expected goals) was 19.6, reflecting his involvement in high-quality scoring opportunities. Abraham’s injury-riddled season saw him with an xG of 0.6 from limited playtime, highlighting the impact of his absences. It does seem slightly futile though based on his season.

Likelihood and Fee

Assessing the likelihood of this transfer, several factors come into play. Roma’s asking price is around £40 million, a hefty sum considering Abraham’s injury history. His current contract runs until June 2026, providing some leverage for Roma in negotiations. According to Transfermarkt, his market value has fluctuated due to injuries, but a fit and firing Abraham is undoubtedly worth the investment. Considering the interest from Tottenham, West Ham, and other Premier League clubs, a move back to England seems plausible.

The £40 million fee might be negotiated down, especially if potential buyers weigh his recent injury record against his scoring capabilities. Abraham’s proven ability to deliver when fit, evidenced by his 27-goal haul in the 2021/22 season, keeps him on the radar of clubs looking for a striker with his profile. With his injuries though, you do wonder if clubs will want to wait until January to see how he goes.