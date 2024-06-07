SEARCH
Report: Brighton’s Shortlist for New Manager Includes Rising Stars

By Amelia Hartman
Brighton’s Managerial Shortlist: Rising Stars and Familiar Faces

Brighton and Hove Albion are meticulously crafting their shortlist for the next head coach, aiming to find a successor who can build on Roberto De Zerbi’s legacy. Among the candidates are some of Europe’s brightest young talents, including Fabian Hurzeler and Henrik Rydstrom, alongside a potential return for former manager Graham Potter.

Fabian Hurzeler: A Rising Star

Fabian Hurzeler, the 31-year-old manager of St Pauli, has emerged as a shock leading candidate for the Brighton job. Hurzeler led St Pauli to promotion as champions of Bundesliga 2 last season, earning him a spot on Brighton’s final shortlist. “One of Europe’s youngest coaches Fabian Hurzeler has emerged as a shock leading candidate for the Brighton job,” noted Matt Law of The Telegraph.

Hurzeler’s background is as diverse as his coaching prowess. Born in Texas to a Swiss father and German mother, Hurzeler spent his playing days in the lower ranks of German football before transitioning to coaching. Appointed as St Pauli’s head coach at just 29, he became the youngest ever to hold the position and secured his UEFA Pro Licence at 30.

Henrik Rydstrom: The Swedish Contender

Another strong contender is Henrik Rydstrom, Malmo’s head coach, who has been a favourite for the post since De Zerbi’s departure. “It is believed that Hurzeler has made Brighton’s final shortlist along with Malmo’s head coach Henrik Rydstrom, who has been one of the favourites for the post since the departure of Roberto De Zerbi,” reported Law.

Rydstrom has demonstrated his capability by guiding Malmo to the summit of the Swedish top flight, securing a league and cup double last season. His success with Malmo aligns well with Brighton’s data-driven approach to identifying managers who can develop young talent.

Graham Potter: A Familiar Face

Brighton are also considering a return for Graham Potter, who has been out of work for over a year after his tenure at Chelsea. Potter previously left Brighton to join Chelsea, but his familiarity with the club and its ethos makes him a viable candidate. “Talks have also been held over a return for Graham Potter and all three managers score highly on Brighton’s famous data model of being able to work with and develop young talent,” mentioned Law.

The Challenge of Work Permits

One significant hurdle in Brighton’s search is the potential difficulty in obtaining work permits for Hurzeler and Rydstrom. The club are determined to take their time to make the right appointment, especially after their initial top choice, Kieran McKenna, opted to sign a new contract at Ipswich Town. Brighton’s methodical approach underscores their commitment to securing a manager who aligns with their long-term vision.

Amelia Hartman
Amelia Hartman
