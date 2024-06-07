BBC Secures 5-Year Deal for Scottish Cup Coverage

BBC Secures Five-Year Extension for Scottish Cup Broadcast Rights

Scottish Cup Continues on BBC for Five More Years

BBC Scotland has proudly announced the extension of its broadcasting rights for the Scottish Cup, ensuring fans can enjoy live matches and highlights for the next five years. This renewed agreement secures the BBC’s position as a primary broadcaster, offering free-to-air coverage of key games from each round, culminating in the prestigious final.

Comprehensive Coverage for Fans

Under the new deal, BBC Scotland will continue to showcase a game from every round of the Scottish Cup, right up to the grand finale. Additionally, the contract includes the provision for “near live digital highlights,” enhancing the viewing experience for digital audiences.

The Scottish Youth Cup final is also set to be broadcast live over the next five years, further enriching the BBC’s commitment to covering all levels of Scottish football.

Record-Breaking Audience Engagement

The 2024 Scottish Cup final, featuring a thrilling match between Celtic and Rangers, drew a peak live audience of 735,000. Adam Idah’s late goal secured a 1-0 victory for Celtic, captivating viewers and highlighting the intense rivalry and excitement that the Scottish Cup delivers.

Commitment to Quality Sports Coverage

Louise Thornton, BBC Scotland’s head of commissioning, expressed her enthusiasm for the extended agreement:

“Our live and highlights coverage of the Scottish Cup is a highly valued part of BBC Scotland’s sports content for audiences. Each season the tournament produces thrilling stories and we’re delighted that this agreement allows us to continue broadcasting the best of the action, including the showpiece final. Extending the agreement is a great result for our audiences who’ll be able to enjoy Sportscene’s brilliant coverage of the competition for another five years.”

The dedication to providing top-notch sports coverage is evident in the BBC’s consistent efforts to bring high-quality broadcasts to football fans across the nation.

Support from Scottish FA

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, also welcomed the continuation of the partnership:

“In an era of multiple subscription platforms across football and life in general, we’re pleased to be able to offer consistency with established partners who take pride in their involvement in our showpiece competition. It represents stable income for our member clubs and the wider Scottish game that allows the various stakeholders to plan ahead with an added degree of certainty.”

This extension not only benefits viewers but also ensures financial stability for Scottish football clubs, allowing for better planning and development within the sport.

Additional Broadcast Rights

Premier Sports retains live rights for the Scottish Cup, while BBC Radio Scotland continues to hold radio rights for the competition, providing comprehensive coverage across various platforms.

The extension of the Scottish Cup broadcasting deal is a testament to the BBC’s commitment to Scottish football, ensuring fans will enjoy exceptional coverage and thrilling moments for years to come.