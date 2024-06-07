Player Ratings: England’s Shocking Defeat to Iceland in Warm-Up

England Stumble Against Iceland in Final Euro 2024 Warm-Up

In an unexpected turn of events, England suffered a disheartening 1-0 defeat at Wembley against Iceland in their last warm-up match before Euro 2024. This loss echoed the painful memories of their Euro 2016 exit, leaving Gareth Southgate with many questions to ponder as his team was booed off the pitch.

Early Shock for England

The match took a dramatic turn within the first 12 minutes. Iceland executed a swift attack down the left, catching Kyle Walker out of position. Jon Thorsteinsson capitalised on this, lashing a fierce shot under Aaron Ramsdale to give Iceland an early lead.

England almost equalised shortly after, when Declan Rice’s pressure on goalkeeper Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson forced a poor clearance. Cole Palmer intercepted and fired at goal, but Daniel Gretarsson managed to block the shot on the line.

Struggles in Front of Goal

Despite several opportunities, England struggled to find the net. Palmer provided a teasing cross for Harry Kane, but the captain’s volley from six yards sailed over the bar. Phil Foden also came close, dragging a cutback from Anthony Gordon narrowly wide of the far post.

Another significant chance was missed when Palmer tried to round Valdimarsson. Unfortunately, he took the ball too wide, and his shot was deflected behind.

Iceland’s Missed Chances

Iceland had opportunities to extend their lead. Andri Gudjohnsen slipped behind the England defence and set up Thorsteinsson, who slipped when shooting, letting England off the hook. This missed chance epitomised Iceland’s night, where they could have scored more.

Substitutions and Final Push

Southgate made several substitutions in search of an equaliser. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who replaced Walker, immediately created a chance for Ivan Toney, but his effort bounced over the bar. Deep into stoppage time, Alexander-Arnold’s low cross just missed the far post, marking England’s last gasp effort for an equaliser.

Player Ratings

Here’s a look at how the England players fared in their disappointing match against Iceland:

Aaron Ramsdale: 4/10

Kyle Walker: 3/10

John Stones: 4/10

Marc Guehi: 5/10

Kieran Trippier: 3/10

Kobbie Mainoo: 4/10

Declan Rice: 5/10

Cole Palmer: 5/10

Phil Foden: 3/10

Anthony Gordon: 5/10

Harry Kane: 4/10

Substitutes

Ezri Konsa: 5/10

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6/10

Joe Gomez: 5/10

Ivan Toney: 4/10

Bukayo Saka: 4/10

Ebere Eze: 5/10

Manager

Gareth Southgate: 4/10

This match was a sobering reminder of the challenges that lie ahead for England in Euro 2024. Southgate’s team looked slow, predictable, and lacked defensive resilience. As the tournament approaches, there is much work to be done to ensure a better performance on the bigger stage.