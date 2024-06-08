Report: Real Madrid Star Key Transfer Target For Manchester City

Rodrygo’s Future at Real Madrid: Analyzing the Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been at the centre of a whirlwind of transfer rumours recently, with Manchester City and Chelsea both expressing interest in the Brazilian talent. This interest has sparked widespread speculation, particularly given the imminent arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick at the Bernabeu.

Manchester City’s Keen Interest

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Manchester City is the only club to have shown concrete interest in Rodrygo. Pep Guardiola highly regards the 23-year-old, viewing him as a crucial addition to bolster his squad. Initially, City had earmarked funds to sign Lucas Paqueta this summer, but now they seem poised to redirect those funds towards other targets, potentially including Rodrygo.

“We understand that Pep Guardiola rates Rodrygo very highly and views him as an ideal player to strengthen his squad,” sources confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea’s Prospects and Paris Saint-Germain’s Evaluation

Chelsea had previously approached Rodrygo’s representatives to gauge the conditions of a possible deal. However, without the allure of Champions League football, Stamford Bridge is not seen as an attractive destination for the Brazilian winger. TEAMtalk reports, “Chelsea have ‘not received positive feelings’ from Rodrygo’s camp as without Champions League football, a move to Stamford Bridge isn’t seen as attractive for the Brazilian.”

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain, on the lookout for a replacement for Mbappe, have considered Rodrygo in their evaluations. Despite some PSG hierarchy members being admirers of Rodrygo, the French giants have no intention of entering negotiations with Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s Firm Stance and Future Prospects

Real Madrid’s position on Rodrygo is clear: they are not entertaining offers. The Brazilian forward, under contract with Los Blancos until 2028, has been instrumental in their recent successes, including winning the Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, and the Champions League this season. Rodrygo scored an impressive 17 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions, showcasing his significant contribution to the team.

Rodrygo himself clarified his stance post-Champions League final, emphasizing his commitment to Real Madrid despite the upcoming competition for attacking positions.

“Currently, therefore, the chances of him joining Man City, Chelsea, PSG or any other club are very, very low,” TEAMtalk concludes.

As the transfer window unfolds, the speculation surrounding Rodrygo’s future will undoubtedly continue. However, with Real Madrid’s firm stance and the player’s determination to stay, it appears unlikely that he will depart the Bernabeu anytime soon