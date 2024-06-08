Report: UEFA Rules Push Ratcliffe to Consider Nice Sale

INEOS Looks to Sell Nice Amid UEFA Complications

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Strategic Move

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United and head of INEOS, is reportedly looking to sell French club Nice. This move comes after Ratcliffe’s recent achievement of securing control over his boyhood club, Manchester United. After previously investing in Swiss side Lausanne and acquiring Nice in 2019, Ratcliffe’s tenure with the French club seems to be drawing to a close.

Unrealised Ambitions at Nice

When INEOS purchased Nice, the goals were ambitious. However, despite a promising start to the season, where Nice appeared as early title challengers, the club ultimately slipped to a fifth-place finish. While this secured them a spot in the Europa League, the aspirations set by INEOS have not been met. According to The Independent, Ratcliffe’s decision to sell stems from the desire to avoid future complications in European competitions.

UEFA Regulations and the Blind Trust Solution

The Europa League qualification for both Manchester United and Nice has presented a unique challenge. UEFA regulations do not permit clubs with the same ownership to compete in the same tournament. To navigate this, UEFA is expected to allow INEOS a one-season transitional period, placing Nice in a ‘blind trust.’ This workaround is similar to the one used by Red Bird-owned AC Milan and Toulouse last season. However, this measure is temporary, with stricter enforcement of the rules anticipated from 2026 onwards.

Focus Shifts to Manchester United

With control over Manchester United now secured, Ratcliffe appears keen to shift his focus entirely to the Old Trafford side. Talks of selling Nice are still in the early stages, but the instability of Ligue 1’s TV market could complicate any potential takeover. Additionally, French media reports suggest Manchester United may target Nice players Jean-Clair Todibo and Khephren Thuram at reduced prices this summer, a move that is likely to further displease Nice supporters.

Fan Disillusionment and Leadership Changes

Nice’s late-season collapse has not only disheartened fans but also led to significant changes in the club’s leadership. Sporting director Florent Ghisolfi recently resigned, reportedly due to frustration with INEOS’s lack of ambition. Head coach Francesco Farioli has also departed, moving to Ajax and being replaced by Franck Haise from Lens.

Conclusion

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s decision to sell Nice highlights the complexities of multi-club ownership in European football. With UEFA’s regulations tightening and the need to focus on Manchester United, INEOS’s tenure at Nice seems poised to end. As the situation develops, the future of Nice remains uncertain, with fans eagerly awaiting the next steps for their beloved club.