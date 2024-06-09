Ornstein: Bayern Offer €35m for Fulham Midfielder

Bayern Munich Eyeing Joao Palhinha in €35 Million Move

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Joao Palhinha, submitting an offer around €35 million (£29.8m, $37.8m) to Fulham, as reported by Ornstein in The Athletic. This potential transfer marks a significant move in the summer market, with the German giants working diligently to finalise the deal.

Close Call Last Summer

Last summer, Palhinha nearly donned the Bayern colours after agreeing on terms, but the transfer fell through as Fulham struggled to secure a suitable replacement. This time around, the situation might be different, but Fulham’s decision will hinge on their ability to reinforce their midfield.

Fulham’s Star Midfielder

Since his transfer from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2022, Palhinha has become a key player for Marco Silva’s Fulham. His performances have helped the team maintain respectable mid-table finishes in the Premier League. His consistent play has made him a hot commodity, attracting significant interest from top clubs.

West Ham’s Failed Bid

Last summer, West Ham United made a bold £45 million ($58.8m) bid for Palhinha, which Fulham rejected. This highlights Fulham’s valuation of their star midfielder and their reluctance to let him go without securing a hefty sum.

Tony Khan’s Stance

In a candid statement from February, Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan expressed a willingness to consider offers for Palhinha: “I would want him (Palhinha) as part of the team for as long as possible and we were very happy to extend his contract, but if an offer came along that would make sense for everyone I think that’s something you have to consider with every player at the right time.”

Palhinha’s Impact

Palhinha’s impact at Fulham has been substantial, with 79 first-team appearances and eight goals over two seasons. His defensive prowess and midfield dominance make him a valuable asset for any team.