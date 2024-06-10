Cascarino Weighs In: Solanke’s Best Fit in London

Tottenham and Solanke: Why the Striker is Better Suited for Chelsea

Solanke’s Value and Fit in London Clubs

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are both in the market for a new No.9, having struggled with striker issues last season. Tottenham still seeks a replacement for their all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane, while Chelsea has lacked a clinical finisher since the days of Diego Costa and Didier Drogba. The spotlight is now on Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke, but is he worth the £65 million price tag? More importantly, which club is a better fit for him?

The Case for Chelsea

Tony Cascarino, a talkSPORT pundit and former Chelsea striker, believes Solanke would be better suited to Chelsea. He explains, “I am showing my bias here, probably slightly Chelsea. I am not sure a club will pay £65m for Dominic Solanke. He had a terrific season. You have had an outstanding season.” Despite his strong season, Cascarino questions the consistency and longevity of Solanke’s performance compared to other top strikers like Ollie Watkins.

Solanke scored 19 Premier League goals last season but was overlooked for the England squad for Euro 2024, with Kane, Ivan Toney, and Ollie Watkins selected instead. This omission raises questions about his readiness for top-tier clubs.

Tottenham’s Financial Constraints

For Tottenham, the £65 million fee seems steep, especially given their other transfer interests. Reports suggest Spurs are close to securing Eberechi Eze for £60 million, making it unlikely that they would spend even more on Solanke. Daniel Levy, Tottenham’s chairman, is known for his cautious spending, which could further hinder a move for the Bournemouth striker.

Cascarino adds, “There’s a much bigger picture there. If you look over his career in total, then Dominic has improved, he got goals in the Championship, he didn’t really in his younger days make it at Liverpool. They let him go, they didn’t think he was good enough.”

Solanke’s Potential at Chelsea

In contrast, Chelsea’s co-owner Todd Boehly appears more willing to invest heavily in the squad. The financial flexibility at Stamford Bridge could make Solanke’s transfer more feasible. Chelsea’s history of transforming players’ careers and providing them with platforms to excel also plays in Solanke’s favour.

Cascarino’s insight, while acknowledging Solanke’s improvement, reflects on his overall career trajectory. He notes that consistent, high-level performance across multiple seasons is essential for justifying such a high fee: “I still think it’s a lot of money for someone that if he had gone in and had two, three seasons scoring at huge amounts, like Ollie Watkins has got goals regularly year by year, increase regularly.”

Conclusion

While Dominic Solanke is undoubtedly a player on the rise, the question of his £65 million valuation remains. Tottenham’s current financial strategy makes a move unlikely, especially with their interest in other players like Eze. On the other hand, Chelsea’s willingness to spend could see them securing Solanke, providing him with an opportunity to thrive at a club ready to invest in his potential.

Ultimately, whether Solanke moves to Tottenham or Chelsea, his next career step will be pivotal in proving his worth at the highest level of English football.