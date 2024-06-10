Tuchel’s Surprising Decision About Manchester United Job

Tuchel Rules Out Manchester United Role

Tuchel’s Decision

Thomas Tuchel has categorically ruled himself out of the running for the Manchester United manager’s position. The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea coach was speculated to be among the top candidates United would consider should they decide to replace Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s Future Uncertain

Currently, United is in the midst of a post-season review, and Erik ten Hag’s future remains uncertain. The Dutchman has yet to be informed if he will be given a third season at Old Trafford. Tuchel was reported to have met United’s co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, in France, sparking rumours of his potential appointment.

Tuchel Opts for a Break

Despite these rumours, the 50-year-old German, who has also managed Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain, has decided to take a break following his departure from Bayern at the end of last season. His decision leaves Manchester United continuing their search for potential new managers.

Potential Candidates for United

United have been linked with several other high-profile managers. Among them are Mauricio Pochettino, formerly of Chelsea and Tottenham, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, and Graham Potter. England manager Gareth Southgate has also been mentioned as a possible candidate. Southgate, who attended Sir Dave Brailsford’s 60th birthday celebrations earlier this year, has commitments with the Football Association until the end of the year, especially with the Euro 2024 final approaching.

Conclusion

United’s managerial situation remains fluid as they prepare for their first pre-season friendly the day after the Euro 2024 final. With Tuchel out of the picture, the club will need to consider their options carefully as they plan for the future.