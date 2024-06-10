Chelsea Make A Bold Move for 17-Year-Old Defender

Chelsea Eye Teenage Sensation Pedro Lima from Brazil

Chelsea are making significant strides in their bid to sign Pedro Lima, the teenage defender from Brazilian club Sport Recife, as confirmed by the player’s agent. The Blues have been closely linked with the young right-back, and recent developments indicate that negotiations are well underway.

Talks Progressing with South American Clubs

Last month, a director from the South American club revealed that talks had been held with several interested parties. Marcelo Barro mentioned that one club was “slightly more advanced” in their pursuit of the 17-year-old, who has already made an impression with two goals and two assists in 25 senior appearances.

Pedro Lima’s International Experience

Lima, who has represented Brazil at the U17 level, could soon join the ranks at Stamford Bridge. His agent, Renato Guimaraes, shared an update with Globo Esporte, stating, “There has been progress in the negotiations, but it’s not over yet.” Guimaraes also mentioned, “The salary part is settled, but there are still some clauses to be defined in the contract, some bonuses.”

Chelsea’s Recent Acquisitions

Under their current ownership, Chelsea have already secured promising talents such as Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington, Angelo, and Kendry Paez. The club is also nearing an agreement to sign Estevao Willian from Palmeiras. Dubbed ‘Little Messi,’ Willian has formed a dynamic frontline alongside Real Madrid-bound Endrick and West Ham target Luis Guilherme. A deal for Willian could total £51m, potentially making him the most expensive South American teenager in history.

A Strategic Move for the Future

Chelsea’s interest in young South American talents like Lima and Willian underscores their strategy to invest in promising prospects. The Blues were previously tracking Endrick and are now keen to ensure they do not miss out on more emerging talents from the continent.

In another strategic move, Chelsea has made their first signing of the Enzo Maresca era by bringing in defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a four-year contract following his free transfer from Fulham.