Carlo Ancelotti Says No to Club World Cup for Real Madrid

Real Madrid Will Not Play in Club World Cup, Claims Ancelotti

Ancelotti’s Bold Stance on Club World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti, the esteemed manager of Real Madrid, has asserted that the club will not take part in the upcoming expanded Club World Cup. This declaration comes despite Real Madrid having already secured a spot in the 32-team tournament set to be held in the USA from 15 June to 13 July 2025.

“FIFA can forget it, footballers and clubs will not participate in that tournament,” Ancelotti, 65, stated in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Giornale. He further elaborated, “A single Real Madrid match is worth 20 million, and FIFA wants to give us that amount for the whole cup. Negative. Like us, other clubs will refuse the invitation.”

Real Madrid’s Position Amid European Clubs

Real Madrid, the recent Champions League victors, are among the 12 European teams slated for the tournament. This elite group includes Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea. Interestingly, of these teams, only Real Madrid is not a member of the European Club Association (ECA). Juventus are poised to rejoin the ECA after distancing itself due to the controversial European Super League plans.

The ECA has subtly distanced itself from Ancelotti’s remarks. According to sources, the organisation and its member clubs remain committed to the Club World Cup. Ancelotti’s claim of a 20 million euro valuation per match is being scrutinised, as many commercial and television deals for the event have yet to be finalised.

FIFA and Legal Challenges

FIFA has faced criticism and potential legal challenges from world players’ union Fifpro and the World Leagues Association (WLA), which includes the Premier League. These organisations claim they were not consulted adequately regarding the tournament’s scheduling. In response, FIFA president Gianni Infantino dismissed the controversy as a “futile debate.”

Infantino stated, “Even with the new Club World Cup of FIFA with 32 teams and 63 matches every four years, FIFA is organising around 1% of the games of the top clubs in the world. All other matches, 98, 99%, are organised by the different leagues, associations, confederations, by all of you – and that’s good. But here comes the thing – the one or two per cent of matches that FIFA organises is financing football all over the world.”

Impact on Real Madrid’s Pre-season Plans

Should Real Madrid adhere to Ancelotti’s stance, it would likely impact their lucrative pre-season tour schedules. Players would be entitled to time off after the Club World Cup, potentially disrupting their usual preparations. This summer, Real Madrid has high-profile fixtures against Barcelona, AC Milan, and Chelsea in the United States as part of the ‘2024 Champions Tour’ event.

In conclusion, Ancelotti’s bold declaration has stirred the football world, questioning the balance between financial gain and player well-being. As the saga unfolds, the positions of major clubs and football associations will shape the future of international club competitions.