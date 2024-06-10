Report: Major Premier League Clubs Circling Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Facing Major Player Exodus: Glasner’s Concerns

Crystal Palace’s strong finish to the season has brought not only accolades but also significant challenges. Despite their impressive top-10 finish under Oliver Glasner, the club is now grappling with the potential loss of key players. As TEAMtalk reports, “Crystal Palace face the growing risk of losing three or four crucial players due to the current release clauses and sell-on clauses in their contracts.”

Key Trio Under Threat

The attacking prowess of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze, and Jean-Philippe Mateta were instrumental in Palace’s successful campaign. Mateta’s nine goals in the last six games and the creative brilliance of Olise and Eze, who together contributed 33 goal involvements, highlighted their importance to the team. With such standout performances, it’s no surprise that other clubs are circling.

The Lure of Release Clauses

The relatively modest release clauses of £60 million for both Olise and Eze have made them attractive targets for top-tier clubs. TEAMtalk notes that “Chelsea remain favourites for Olise,” with Enzo Maresca keen to bring the winger to Stamford Bridge. Meanwhile, Eze’s stellar season has drawn interest from Manchester United and Tottenham. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s plans for United include the creative midfielder, but Spurs are looking to secure Eze early in the transfer window. Manchester City, pondering a replacement for Jack Grealish, also remain in the hunt for Eze. As TEAMtalk reports, “Tottenham are closing in on the England playmaker and are aiming to strike a deal early in the summer window.”

Guehi’s Future Uncertain

Marc Guehi, another vital player for Palace, is on Manchester United’s radar as they seek to bolster their defence. Although Guehi doesn’t have a release clause, Chelsea hold a 25% sell-on clause from his previous transfer, potentially benefiting from any future sale. His valuation at £50-60 million underscores his growing reputation and the strategic foresight of Chelsea’s contract terms. TEAMtalk explains, “Chelsea wisely had a 25 percent sell-on clause inserted into the then 20-year-old’s contract when he made his £18m move to Palace in 2021.”

Bayern’s Interest in Wharton

Adding to Palace’s concerns is Bayern Munich’s interest in Adam Wharton. Despite only joining Selhurst Park in January, Wharton has made a significant impact, earning a spot in England’s Euro 2024 squad. Although Bayern’s new boss Vincent Kompany is focusing on other targets, the Bavarians’ interest in Wharton remains a potential issue for Palace. TEAMtalk mentions, “Bayern Munich’s continued interest in Adam Wharton, who only arrived at Selhurst in January but made such a big impression to earn a place in England’s squad for Euro 2024.”

Potential Impact on Crystal Palace

The possible departures of Olise, Eze, Guehi, and Wharton represent a significant threat to the stability and performance of Crystal Palace next season. These players have been central to the team’s recent success, and their exits could lead to a challenging period of rebuilding for Glasner.