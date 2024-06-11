Report: Chelsea Beat Rivals As They Agree Personal Terms With Star

Chelsea Move Closer to Securing Michael Olise: Insights and Implications

Chelsea’s Ambitious Pursuit of Michael Olise

Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise and will now discuss scheduling payments for his release clause, according to GIVEMESPORT sources. This move marks a significant step forward for the Blues as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Olise’s Impressive Form Attracts Major Interest

The French youth international enjoyed an impressive 2023/2024 campaign with the Eagles and is now attracting interest from multiple clubs. With a release clause in his contract, it could be difficult for Oliver Glasner’s side to keep hold of him in the summer transfer window. Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Chelsea have verbally agreed personal terms with Olise after originally doing the same last summer. It’s understood that Chelsea are now speaking to Crystal Palace regarding the scheduling of payments for his release clause as they push ahead to secure his signature.

Competition for Olise’s Signature

It’s still possible that another club enters the race and beats Chelsea to the signing of Olise, with Manchester United still keen, and the Red Devils could present an offer on the table for the Palace star. A deal isn’t close just yet, but it’s a big step forward for the west London outfit as they look to bring Olise to Stamford Bridge. Nothing has been officially signed by Olise, who has been described as ‘sensational’, or Chelsea, but there is a verbal agreement between the two parties. Chelsea and United aren’t the only clubs that are interested in signing Olise this summer, but it appears that Enzo Maresca’s side are doing everything they can to convince him to make the short trip across London.

Nkunku’s Potential Departure to Saudi Arabia

Sources have also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Christopher Nkunku is now attracting interest from Saudi Arabia. Chelsea aren’t considering a sale as it stands, but if a huge offer arrives for the French international, then they will consider a sale. The situation surrounding Nkunku is quiet at the moment, and the final decision will rest on the player’s shoulders. As it stands, the expectation is that he will stay at Stamford Bridge and become a key player under the new manager. Undoubtedly, Chelsea will be hoping that no offer arrives so the former RB Leipzig man isn’t tempted by a departure in the near future.

Conclusion

Chelsea’s transfer activity is heating up as they aim to secure top talent like Michael Olise while also fending off interest in key players like Christopher Nkunku. The coming weeks will be crucial for the Blues as they finalise deals and prepare for the challenges of the upcoming season.