Report: Chelsea Reignite Interest in £20m Aston Villa Star

Chelsea’s Renewed Interest in Jhon Durán: A Closer Look

When one door closes and all that. Chelsea have reignited their pursuit of Aston Villa’s young striker Jhon Durán, aiming to bolster their attacking options for the upcoming season. This move comes after a series of developments in the transfer market and strategic decisions from both clubs. Here’s a detailed analysis of Durán’s potential transfer, backed by key statistics and comparisons to existing Chelsea players.

What’s Been Said

According to a report by Matt Law in The Telegraph, Chelsea’s interest in Jhon Durán has intensified. Durán, who was a target for Chelsea in the January transfer window, is now one of the top names on their summer shortlist. The club’s focus on him has sharpened following Benjamin Sesko’s decision to extend his contract with RB Leipzig, which effectively removed him from Chelsea’s radar. Law notes, “Chelsea have at least two other strikers on their shortlist for this summer, but Durán is attainable, and the club share a good relationship with Villa.” This relationship is crucial, especially considering Villa’s interest in acquiring Chelsea’s midfielder Conor Gallagher. A potential swap deal could ease negotiations, benefiting both clubs under the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Looking at the Key Stats

Jhon Durán, a 20-year-old Colombian international, joined Aston Villa in January 2023 for £18 million. His debut season was impressive, scoring eight goals, including two crucial ones against Liverpool. In the 2023/24 season, Durán made 23 appearances in the Premier League, netting five goals and assisting once in 475 minutes of play. His performance in the UEFA Conference League was even more notable, scoring three goals in ten appearances. Durán’s minutes-per-goal ratio stands out, and puts him in the 99th percentile against strikers of a similar age. This efficiency highlights his potential as a prolific scorer, despite limited game time in comparison to his senior peers.

Drawing Comparisons

Comparing Durán to Chelsea’s existing forward, Nicolas Jackson, offers an insightful perspective. Jackson, a 23-year-old Senegalese striker, made 35 appearances for Chelsea in the same season, scoring 14 goals in 2,799 minutes. Jackson’s xG (expected goals) per 90 minutes stands at 0.60, significantly higher than Durán’s 0.38. Durán does shows a higher touches per game in the opposition penalty area, indicating a more aggressive attacking presence. However, it’s essential to note that Durán’s statistics are based on fewer appearances, so it’s hard to directly compare in a lot of ways.

Likelihood and Fee

According to Transfermarkt, Jhon Durán’s market value is €20 million, a figure that doesn’t really reflect his potential and recent performances. Durán’s contract with Aston Villa runs until June 2028, providing Villa with a strong negotiating position and they’d ask for double that valuation you’d suspect. However, Chelsea’s pursuit is bolstered by Villa’s need to balance their books and remain compliant with financial regulations.

Given Villa’s interest in Conor Gallagher, Chelsea could leverage this to facilitate a deal for Durán. While Villa will likely demand a substantial fee, the potential for a player swap or structured payment could make the transfer feasible. Both clubs’ adherence to Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules further complicates direct financial transactions, potentially favouring creative solutions like player exchanges. It’s on their list and both clubs need things done before 30th June. One to watch without doubt.