Arsenal Should Set Sights on £100m Rated Serie A Forward – Opinion

Arsenal’s recent resurgence in the Premier League has ignited discussions about potential transfers that could bolster their squad further. Among the names being touted, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stands out as a prime candidate. As Archil Arveladze recently highlighted, the Georgian star would suit Arsenal’s style of play and could be a valuable addition to the Premier League. This blog delves into the prospects of Kvaratskhelia joining Arsenal and what it could mean for both the player and the club.

Kvaratskhelia’s Premier League Potential

It’s no secret that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a dream signing for many Georgians who wish to see their compatriot shine in one of the world’s most competitive leagues. Arveladze’s comments resonate with this sentiment, suggesting that Kvaratskhelia could thrive in the Premier League, particularly at Arsenal. “He would suit their style of play,” Arveladze states, highlighting the Gunners’ offensive football, which would complement Kvaratskhelia’s attacking prowess.

Financial and Fan Considerations

One of the significant hurdles in this potential transfer is Napoli’s hefty £100 million price tag for Kvaratskhelia. While PSG and Bayern Munich have been mentioned as possible destinations, the financial reality makes a move to the Premier League more plausible. As Arveladze notes, “The only teams that can pay the money are Premier League teams,” narrowing down the likely suitors.

Furthermore, Kvaratskhelia’s strong relationship with Napoli fans makes a move within Italy unlikely. His loyalty and connection to the supporters mean that if he were to leave, it would most probably be for a club outside Italy. This aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s aspirations and financial capabilities.

Arsenal’s Style and Kvaratskhelia’s Fit

Arsenal’s offensive style of play under Mikel Arteta is another compelling reason why Kvaratskhelia would fit well at the Emirates. Arveladze’s assertion that “They play offensive football and that would please him” underscores the synergy between the player’s skills and the team’s strategy. Kvaratskhelia’s ability to take on defenders, his creativity, and goal-scoring potential would add a new dimension to Arsenal’s attacking options.

Additionally, Arveladze praises Kvaratskhelia’s character, calling him “a great player and importantly a good man as well.” This speaks volumes about his professionalism and ability to adapt to the rigorous demands of the Premier League. “It’s tough playing in England with the league, Europe and two cups but he is strong enough to do it,” Arveladze affirms, suggesting that Kvaratskhelia has the physical and mental fortitude required for success in England.

Match Made in Heaven?

While the transfer market is always unpredictable, the prospect of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joining Arsenal is tantalising for fans and pundits alike. His attacking flair, combined with Arsenal’s style of play, could create a perfect storm of success. With Premier League clubs having the financial muscle to meet Napoli’s demands, this move could very well become a reality. For now, all eyes are on the summer transfer window to see if this Georgian gem will indeed grace the Emirates Stadium.

Credit to OLBG for providing insights from Archil Arveladze’s comments.