How to Watch Euro 2024 Matches Live for Free in the UK

Euro 2024: Schedule and Tournament Ahead

As summer approaches, football fans eagerly anticipate the start of Euro 2024, hosted by Germany. The tournament promises exciting matches and unforgettable moments, beginning with the opening game in Munich where Germany faces Scotland.

Germany’s Redemption on Home Soil

Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany aims to redeem themselves after disappointing performances in recent major tournaments. Playing on home soil could provide the boost they need, with the opening match against Scotland at Munich’s Allianz Arena setting the stage for their campaign.

England’s Quest for Glory

England enters Euro 2024 as favourites, following their runner-up finish three years ago. Gareth Southgate’s squad is determined to end a 58-year drought of major silverware. With Southgate possibly facing his final opportunity to secure a trophy for the Three Lions, the stakes are high.

France, having narrowly missed out on World Cup glory in Qatar, is expected to be a formidable force once again. Meanwhile, Italy, the reigning champions, might be flying under the radar. They face a challenging Group B alongside Spain, Croatia, and Albania, making the battle for the knockout stages fierce and unpredictable.

Group Stage Fixtures and TV Schedule

The group stage promises a plethora of thrilling matches. Here’s how to catch every moment for free in the UK:

Germany vs Scotland : ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

: ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich) Hungary vs Switzerland : ITV, 2pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

: ITV, 2pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne) Spain vs Croatia : ITV, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

: ITV, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin) Italy vs Albania : BBC, 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

: BBC, 8pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund) Poland vs Netherlands : BBC, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

: BBC, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg) Slovenia vs Denmark : ITV, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

: ITV, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart) Serbia vs England : BBC, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

: BBC, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen) Romania vs Ukraine : BBC, 2pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

: BBC, 2pm (Allianz Arena, Munich) Belgium vs Slovakia : ITV, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

: ITV, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt) Austria vs France : ITV, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)

: ITV, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf) Turkey vs Georgia : BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

: BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund) Portugal vs Czech Republic : BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig) Croatia vs Albania : ITV, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

: ITV, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg) Germany vs Hungary : BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

: BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart) Scotland vs Switzerland : BBC, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

: BBC, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne) Slovenia vs Serbia : ITV, 2pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

: ITV, 2pm (Allianz Arena, Munich) Denmark vs England : BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

: BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt) Spain vs Italy : ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

: ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen) Slovakia vs Ukraine : BBC, 2pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)

: BBC, 2pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf) Poland vs Austria : ITV, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

: ITV, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin) Netherlands vs France : BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig) Georgia vs Czech Republic : BBC, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

: BBC, 2pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg) Turkey vs Portugal : ITV, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

: ITV, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund) Belgium vs Romania : ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

: ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne) Switzerland vs Germany : BBC, 8pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

: BBC, 8pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt) Scotland vs Hungary : BBC, 8pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

: BBC, 8pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart) Albania vs Spain : BBC, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)

: BBC, 8pm (Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf) Croatia vs Italy : BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

: BBC, 8pm (Red Bull Arena, Leipzig) Netherlands vs Austria : BBC, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin)

: BBC, 5pm (Olympiastadion, Berlin) France vs Poland : BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund)

: BBC, 5pm (Westfalenstadion, Dortmund) England vs Slovenia : ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne)

: ITV, 8pm (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne) Denmark vs Serbia : ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich)

: ITV, 8pm (Allianz Arena, Munich) Slovakia vs Romania : BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt)

: BBC, 5pm (Waldstadion, Frankfurt) Ukraine vs Belgium : BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart)

: BBC, 5pm (MHPArena, Stuttgart) Georgia vs Portugal : ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen)

: ITV, 8pm (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen) Czech Republic vs Turkey: ITV, 8pm (Volksparkstadion, Hamburg)

As the tournament progresses, the top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stages.

Euro 2024 is set to deliver football at its finest, with each match crucial in determining who will be crowned champions of Europe.