Report: Aston Villa to Receive Two Talented Stars in Swap Deal with Juventus

Aston Villa’s Ambitious Swap Deal for Douglas Luiz

This seemed complete nonsense when it was first mentioned but here we are. Aston Villa is poised to make a significant move in the transfer market by negotiating a high-profile deal involving Douglas Luiz. According to Teamtalk, renowned journalists Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio have revealed that Villa is set to receive two players plus a substantial cash sum in exchange for the Brazilian midfielder. This potential deal, if concluded, could see Luiz join Juventus, with Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior heading to Villa Park.

What’s Been Said

Teamtalk reports that Aston Villa has requested USA international Weston McKennie and winger Samuel Iling-Junior as part of the deal for Douglas Luiz. Villa has also demanded €20 million (£17 million) in addition to the players. The final arrangement could see Luiz move to Juventus, while Villa receives McKennie, Iling-Junior, and the additional cash. Romano has claimed that England under-21 international Iling-Junior is “keen” to join Villa Park, adding further intrigue to this potential transfer.

Looking at the Key Stats

Douglas Luiz has been a key player for Aston Villa, and his departure would be significant. Here are the relevant statistics for the three players involved in this proposed deal:

– Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa, Midfielder):

– Age: 25

– Appearances: 35 (2023-24 season)

– Minutes: 2993

– Goals: 9

– Assists: 5

– Weston McKennie (Juventus, Midfielder):

– Age: 25

– Appearances: 34 (2023-24 season)

– Minutes: 2594

– Goals: 0

– Assists: 7

– Samuel Iling-Junior (Juventus, Left Midfielder):

– Age: 20

– Appearances: 24 (Serie A)

– Minutes: 794

– Goals: 2

– Assists: 1

Drawing Comparisons

Comparing Douglas Luiz to Weston McKennie reveals some interesting insights. Luiz has a higher goal contribution this season, with 9 goals and 5 assists in 35 appearances, compared to McKennie’s lack of goals or assists in 34 appearances. That’s just in the league as well. In all competitions, Luiz had double the output. Additionally, Luiz has an impressive overall pass completion rate of 85.7%, while McKennie has a slightly lower completion rate of 76.6%.

Despite McKennie’s versatility and defensive capabilities, Luiz’s offensive contributions are more pronounced. This wouldn’t be happening if not for the financials. However, the inclusion of Samuel Iling-Junior in the deal adds an exciting prospect for Villa. The young winger, although not heavily involved in Juventus’ first team, shows potential to bolster Villa’s squad with his speed and attacking prowess.

Likelihood and Fee

The valuations and contract details provide further context to this potential swap:

– Douglas Luiz: Valued at approximately €28 million (£24 million), with a contract at Aston Villa until 2025. Arsenal had been linked with a £60m move.

– Weston McKennie: Valued at €28 million (£24 million), with a contract at Juventus until 2025.

– Samuel Iling-Junior: Valued at €13 million (£11 million), with a contract at Juventus until 2025.

The proposed deal includes €20 million (£17 million) in cash, making this an attractive proposition for Villa in their current plight. Given the players’ valuations and their contracts, this deal appears highly likely to go through. It’s a matter of when, not if, this transfer will be finalized, significantly reshaping Aston Villa’s squad dynamics. Whilst Aston Villa may be losing a key midfielder in Douglas Luiz, the acquisition of Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior, along with a substantial cash sum, provides a balanced trade that could benefit Villa in the long run. The addition of a young and promising winger in Iling-Junior adds depth and future potential to Villa’s attacking options. However, let’s not pretend if there’s no ffp issues this goes through. We’ll see if Monchi has worked his magic here.