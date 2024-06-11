David Ornstein: Man United Keep Faith in Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag: Manchester United’s Steadfast Manager

In a significant development, Erik ten Hag will remain as the manager of Manchester United after a comprehensive end-of-season review. This decision, reported by David Ornstein of The Athletic, underscores the club’s commitment to stability and long-term vision. “Erik ten Hag will stay as Manchester United manager after the club’s end-of-season review culminated in a decision to keep the Dutchman — and he has agreed to remain at Old Trafford,” Ornstein writes.

Ten Hag’s Tenure: A Period of Uncertainty and Triumph

The past season has been a roller-coaster for both Ten Hag and Manchester United. Following a tumultuous campaign, there was significant speculation regarding Ten Hag’s future. The Dutch manager himself admitted after the FA Cup final that he “didn’t know” if it was his last match in charge. Despite these uncertainties, the club’s hierarchy, including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford, decided to extend their faith in Ten Hag.

FA Cup Victory and Managerial Stability

Ten Hag’s second season at Old Trafford saw a mixture of highs and lows. The high point undoubtedly was winning the FA Cup by defeating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. This victory ensured that United secured European football for the upcoming season, a crucial achievement given their disappointing eighth-place finish in the Premier League — their lowest in the Premier League era.

The FA Cup victory also marked Ten Hag’s second trophy in as many seasons, having previously won the EFL Cup and finishing third in the Premier League in his first season. “Two trophies in two years is not bad, three finals in two years is not bad,” Ten Hag remarked, reflecting his ambition and resilience.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the silverware, the season was marred by several setbacks. United’s points total of 60 was only marginally better than their worst tally since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, and their goal difference of minus-one was the worst in 34 years. Additionally, they exited the Champions League at the group stage and were eliminated from the EFL Cup in the fourth round.

However, these challenges have not deterred the club’s leadership from backing Ten Hag. The managerial review process included considering potential replacements like Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Frank, and Kieran McKenna. Ultimately, the decision to retain Ten Hag reflects a strategic choice to prioritize continuity and the manager’s vision for the team’s future.

Restructuring Behind the Scenes

Under the new football operations hierarchy, significant changes are underway at Old Trafford. Omar Berrada from Manchester City will join as the new chief executive in July, and Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United is set to become the sporting director. Jason Wilcox has also been recruited as the club’s technical director. These appointments signal a robust restructuring aimed at bolstering the club’s administrative and operational efficiency.

Looking Ahead

The decision to stick with Ten Hag is a testament to Manchester United’s long-term planning. As the club embarks on a new season, the focus will be on building upon the successes and learning from the setbacks of the previous campaign. Ten Hag’s determination to win trophies remains unwavering, as he emphasised, “If they don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do.”

By keeping faith in Ten Hag, Manchester United aims to blend stability with ambition, ensuring that the club not only competes at the highest level but also builds a foundation for sustained success.