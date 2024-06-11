EURO 2024: Switzerland’s Golden Generation vs Hungary’s Dark Horses

Hungary’s Rising Star in Euro 2024

Hungary is making waves as a dark horse in Euro 2024. Marco Rossi’s squad enters the tournament with an impressive unbeaten run in the qualifiers, showcasing a significant improvement since their dramatic group stage exit in Euro 2020. Their stunning 4-0 victory over England in 2022 highlights their potential to cause upsets in the tournament.

Switzerland’s Challenge and Experience

On the other side, Switzerland had a rocky qualification journey, finishing second behind Romania. Despite the challenges, manager Murat Yakin retained his position, underscoring the Swiss faith in their experienced squad. Switzerland has consistently reached the knockout stages in their last five international tournaments, which speaks volumes about their resilience and tactical nous.

Match Details: Kick-off Time and Venue

Hungary vs Switzerland is set for a 2pm BST kick-off on Saturday, 15 June 2024. The match will take place at the Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieStadion) in Cologne.

How to Watch Hungary vs Switzerland

The match will be broadcast on ITV 1 and STV, with coverage beginning at 1.15pm. Live Stream: Fans can catch the live stream on ITVX and the STV Player, both available with a free subscription.

Key Players to Watch

Hungary

Leading Hungary’s charge is Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai, whose creativity and skill make him a pivotal player. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is another talent to keep an eye on, while Laszlo Kleinheisler, who impressed in the last Euros, adds depth to their midfield.

Switzerland

Switzerland boasts a golden generation of players. Granit Xhaka, fresh off securing Bayer Leverkusen’s first Bundesliga title, will be crucial in midfield. Defensively, Manuel Akanji and goalkeeper Yann Sommer bring experience from their successful stints with Manchester City and Inter Milan, respectively.

Prediction and Head-to-Head

This matchup promises to be a tightly contested affair. Hungary, with their newfound confidence and unbeaten streak, are worth their dark horse label. However, Switzerland’s vast experience in international tournaments cannot be underestimated. A balanced encounter is on the cards, and a 2-2 draw seems the likely outcome.