Euro 2024 Opener: Can England Overcome Serbia Challenge?

Serbia vs England: Euro 2024 Preview

Three Lions’ Pursuit of Glory Since 1966

England embark on their quest for a major international trophy as they face Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener. This campaign marks their most promising chance since their heart-breaking penalty defeat to Italy in the final three years ago. With a bold squad selection, Gareth Southgate’s side are once again among the favourites.

Serbia’s Underdog Role

Contrastingly, Serbia arrives with less fanfare following a disappointing World Cup in 2022. Despite their struggles, the Serbians possess a formidable attack, led by Aleksandr Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic, and will be keen to upset the English side.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, 16 June 2024

Sunday, 16 June 2024 Kick-off Time: 8pm BST

8pm BST Venue: Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena), Gelsenkirchen

Where to Watch

TV Channel: BBC One, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BBC One, with coverage starting at 7pm. Live Stream: Available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Team News and Key Players

England’s defence will be without Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire due to injuries, but John Stones is expected to play despite a recent scare. The squad sees several new faces stepping up as Southgate opts for a blend of youth and experience.

For Serbia, Mitrovic and Vlahovic spearhead the attack with veteran Dusan Tadic orchestrating from midfield. Their performance will be critical against an English defence that has shown vulnerabilities in recent outings.

Predictions

England are expected to overcome their defensive questions with superior firepower. Despite Serbia’s attacking threats, the Three Lions are predicted to start their Euro 2024 journey with a 2-1 victory.