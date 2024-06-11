Italy vs Albania: Spalletti’s New Era Faces Tough Test

Italy vs Albania: Euro 2024 Preview, Kick-off Time, TV, Live Stream, Team News, and Predictions

Italy’s Campaign Begins

The reigning European champions, Italy, commence their Euro 2024 campaign against Albania. This matchup marks a new chapter for the Azzurri, who secured the European title at Wembley in a dramatic penalty shootout. However, the Italian national team has faced significant challenges, missing out on the last two World Cups. Under new management, they are eager to reassert their dominance on the continental stage.

New Era Under Spalletti

Luciano Spalletti, the former Napoli manager, took the helm in August, succeeding Roberto Mancini. Spalletti has started to infuse his tactical philosophy into the squad, although time constraints have limited a full transformation. His tenure brings optimism and a fresh tactical approach, aiming to restore Italy’s former glory.

Albania’s Resurgence

Albania, on the other hand, has experienced a remarkable resurgence under the guidance of former Arsenal defender Sylvinho. They topped their qualification group, securing a place in the European Championship for only the second time in their history. This accomplishment is a testament to Sylvinho’s managerial prowess and the squad’s determination.

Match Details: Date, Time, and Venue

The clash between Italy and Albania is set for an 8pm BST kick-off on Saturday, 16 June 2024. The BVB Stadion Dortmund (Westfalenstadion) in Dortmund will be the battleground for this thrilling encounter.

Where to Watch: TV and Live Stream

For fans eager to watch this exciting match, it will be broadcast live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. Additionally, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will provide live streaming services, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of the action.

Team News and Key Players

Italy will be without Sandro Tonali, who is serving a ten-month ban due to betting breaches. The Azzurri will also miss Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie and other key players like Nicolo Zaniolo, Francesco Acerbi, and Giorgio Scalvini due to injuries.

Albania’s squad features standout players such as Inter Milan’s Kristjan Asllani and Chelsea’s Armando Broja. Both players are crucial to Albania’s strategy and will be pivotal in their quest for an upset.

Prediction

Despite Albania’s impressive qualification campaign, it would be a surprise if Italy did not secure a victory. The reigning champions are likely to start their defence with a win, albeit a hard-fought one. The prediction for the match is a 3-2 victory for Italy.