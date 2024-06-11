Euro 2024 Preview: Spain vs Croatia in Berlin

Spain vs Croatia: Euro 2024 Showdown

Renewed Hope for La Roja

Spain head into their Euro 2024 opener against Croatia with a renewed sense of optimism. Although La Roja are no longer the dominant force they once were on the international stage, the appointment of Luis de la Fuente has injected fresh hope into the team. After the departure of Luis Enrique following a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup, the team has shown signs of improvement under de la Fuente’s leadership.

Rising Stars and Recent Triumphs

Spain’s recent victories over Italy and Croatia highlight their progress. A key factor in their resurgence is the emergence of young talents, particularly Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The squad boasts a blend of experienced players and promising youngsters, setting the stage for an exciting tournament.

On the other hand, Croatia, despite losing the World Cup semi-final to Argentina, remain a formidable opponent. Historically, they have struggled in the knockout stages of the European Championships but cannot be underestimated. Luka Modric, in what is likely his final major tournament, will lead Croatia with his wealth of experience and skill.

Memorable Past Encounters

Spain and Croatia have a history of thrilling encounters, the most notable being Spain’s 5-3 victory in 2021. As both teams prepare to clash again, fans can expect another exciting match filled with high stakes and intense competition.

Match Details

Date and Time: Spain vs Croatia is set for a 5 pm BST kick-off on Saturday, 15 June 2024.

Venue: The match will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

How to Watch

TV Channel: The game will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and STV, with coverage starting at 4:15 pm.

Live Stream: Fans can stream the match live on ITVX and the STV Player, both of which offer free subscription services.

Team News and Predictions

Spain will be without Gavi due to his long-term knee injury, and Pedri has faced fitness challenges. Meanwhile, Croatia’s Ivan Perisic has recovered from a significant injury to join the squad, adding to their attacking options.

Despite Spain’s exciting prospects, Croatia’s seasoned players and tournament experience make them a tough opponent. This match promises to be closely contested, and predicting a winner is challenging. I’ll go with a 2-1 win for Spain in a tight game with Spain’s young attacking talent providing the edge in the contest.