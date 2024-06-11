Euro 2024: Can Poland Upset Netherlands in Group D?

Excitement in Group D: Poland Faces Netherlands

Poland kick off their Euro 2024 campaign against the Netherlands in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Group D, featuring World Cup finalists France and a revitalised Austria under Ralf Rangnick, is shaping up to be one of the tournament’s most fiercely contested groups.

Road to Euro 2024: Poland’s Journey

Poland were the last team to secure their spot in Euro 2024, clinching their place with a decisive victory over Wales. Under the leadership of Robert Lewandowski, the Polish side aim to make a significant impact. Despite some struggles in 2023, Poland’s resilience was evident in their qualification campaign, and they will be looking to carry that momentum into the tournament.

Dutch Determination: Netherlands’ Qualification Drama

The Netherlands, too, had a nervy path to Euro 2024. Securing their spot only in the penultimate game with a win over the Republic of Ireland, the Dutch squad is eager to prove their mettle. However, they face significant challenges with key players like Frenkie De Jong and Teun Koopmeiners ruled out due to injuries. Jurrien Timber also misses out following a serious knee injury on his Arsenal debut.

Match Details: Date, Time, and Venue

Poland vs Netherlands is set for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, 16 June 2024. The match will take place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, a venue renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and history of hosting major football events.

How to Watch: TV and Live Stream Information

For those eager to catch the action, the match will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 1.35pm. Additionally, fans can stream the game live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, both available for free with a subscription.

Team News: Key Players and Absentees

Poland will heavily rely on their talisman, Robert Lewandowski, although Aston Villa’s Matty Cash is sidelined due to injury. The Dutch squad faces more significant injury woes, with Frenkie De Jong and Teun Koopmeiners out, adding to the absence of Jurrien Timber.

Prediction: Who Holds the Upper Hand?

Despite Poland’s resilient qualification journey, their form in 2023 leaves room for doubt. The Netherlands, with their depth and tactical acumen, are slight favourites to edge out a victory. A close contest is expected, with a predicted scoreline of Netherlands 3-1 Poland.