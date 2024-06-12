Pascal Gross Set for Contract Extension Talks with Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion in Talks with Pascal Gross Over Contract Extension

Brighton & Hove Albion are in active negotiations with their seasoned midfielder Pascal Gross, aiming to secure his presence at the club beyond his current contract. This strategic move underlines Brighton’s commitment to maintaining a stable and competitive squad under the guidance of incoming head coach Fabian Hurzeler.

Pascal Gross: A Key Player for Brighton

Pascal Gross, the 32-year-old Germany international, has been a pivotal figure for Brighton since his arrival from Ingolstadt in 2017. Over the years, Gross has amassed impressive stats, contributing 30 goals and 45 assists in 228 Premier League appearances. His technical prowess and consistent performance have made him a fan favourite and a key asset for the Seagulls.

Brighton are keen to retain Gross, especially as he enters the final year of his current deal. The club’s hierarchy is optimistic about persuading him to continue his journey at the Amex Stadium, even though there have been rumours in the German media about Gross potentially returning to Germany to conclude his career.

Fabian Hurzeler’s Incoming Influence

The talks of Gross’s contract extension are happening in the backdrop of Brighton’s ongoing negotiations with St Pauli over compensation for their head coach Fabian Hurzeler. Hurzeler, 31, led St Pauli to promotion to the Bundesliga in May and is set to bring his tactical acumen to Brighton.

Brighton’s management is hopeful that Hurzeler’s arrival will be a factor in convincing Gross to extend his stay. Working under a new coach with fresh strategies could be an exciting prospect for Gross, offering him new challenges and opportunities to further his contributions to the team.

Germany’s Euro 2024 Campaign and Gross’s Role

Pascal Gross’s future will become clearer post-Euro 2024, where he is set to represent Germany. His recent performance in the friendly against Greece, where he scored a spectacular late winner, highlights his enduring quality and readiness for the international stage.

As Gross prepares to play in the tournament’s opening match against Scotland, his focus remains on delivering strong performances for his national team. Brighton fans will be eagerly watching, hoping for a positive outcome in both his international duties and his contract negotiations.

Brighton’s Future with Deniz Undav

In parallel to the talks with Gross, Brighton are also planning for the return of Deniz Undav. The 27-year-old striker had an outstanding season on loan at Stuttgart, scoring 18 goals and providing ten assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances. His performance helped Stuttgart qualify for the Champions League, and he has since forced his way into Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany squad.

Undav’s potential return adds another layer of excitement for Brighton fans, as his dynamic presence upfront could significantly bolster the team’s attacking options.

As Brighton & Hove Albion navigate these crucial negotiations and managerial transitions, the club’s ambition to secure top talent and leadership is evident. Retaining Pascal Gross and integrating Deniz Undav back into the squad under Fabian Hurzeler’s management could mark a new era of success for the Seagulls.