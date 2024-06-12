Preview: Turkey Missing Key Players Ahead of EURO 2024 Opener Against Georgia

Turkey vs Georgia: Euro 2024 Insight and Predictions

Key Match Details

Turkey are poised for a promising start at Euro 2024, kicking off against Georgia on Tuesday, 18 June 2024, at 5pm. The venue for this pivotal match is the iconic Bvb Stadion Dortmund, renowned for its vibrant atmosphere.

Viewing Options

Fans can tune into the action on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4:30 pm. Additionally, live streaming is available through the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, ensuring no one misses out on the action.

Team Updates

Turkey will be missing key players such as Bournemouth’s Enes Unal, along with former Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu and ex-Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak.

On the other side, Georgia’s hopes are pinned on Napoli’s shining star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Valencia’s goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is currently attracting significant transfer attention.

Match Forecast

Facing a newcomer on the big stage, Turkey is seen as the slight favourites in this matchup. Their previous disappointments at Euro 2020 have only fuelled their determination to excel this time around. As they line up against a Georgian team making their major tournament debut, the prediction tilts in favour of Turkey with a conservative yet hopeful scoreline of 2-1.

Turkey’s historical edge over Georgia adds an interesting layer to this encounter. With three wins to their name against Georgia’s single victory and one draw, the statistics suggest a competitive yet manageable game for Turkey.

This clash marks a crucial moment for both teams at Euro 2024, with Turkey looking to reclaim their standing and Georgia eager to make an impactful debut. As the tournament unfolds in Germany, all eyes will be on this opening encounter to set the tone for what promises to be an exhilarating competition.