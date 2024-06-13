Teddy Sheringham: The ‘Coin Flip’ on Erik ten Hag

Sheringham’s Insight: Manchester United’s Uncertain Path Under Ten Hag

Teddy Sheringham Critiques United’s Premier League Performance

Former Manchester United striker Teddy Sheringham shared his candid thoughts with TG Casino regarding the club’s decision to stick with Erik ten Hag as manager. Sheringham expressed his surprise, given the club’s lacklustre performance in the Premier League last season.

“I’m quite surprised with the decision to keep Erik ten Hag to be honest,” Sheringham remarked. “It could have gone either way, but Ten Hag had a really poor season in the Premier League – losing 14 games – and didn’t have the consistency that Manchester United really look for and expect.”

Despite this critique, Sheringham acknowledged Ten Hag’s success in winning the FA Cup, particularly against Manchester City, a feat he described as particularly challenging on paper. “At the end of the day though, he’s won the FA Cup in brilliant fashion by beating Manchester City in the final – it couldn’t have been any harder on paper. It could have gone either way – they could have easily said that their Premier League form wasn’t good enough,” he continued.

Sheringham suggested that the decision to retain Ten Hag might have been a close call. “I reckon they were flipping a coin of whether to let him go or not, and they’ve decided to carry on.”

Rasmus Hojlund’s Performance: Commendable but Not Enough

When asked about the performance of Rasmus Hojlund, Manchester United’s young striker, Sheringham had a balanced view. He praised Hojlund for his efforts but stressed the need for additional reinforcements in the squad.

“I think Rasmus Hojlund has done alright,” Sheringham commented. “It’s tough playing centre-forward these days because wingers don’t really get down to the by-line and feed players in the box, and he’s not getting an awful lot of supply in midfield. I think he’s feeding off scraps at Manchester United at the moment, but he’s fought well and looks quite strong. It’s a difficult position to play at the club as such a young lad and I think he’s done okay.”

Sheringham emphasised the necessity of bringing in another striker to cope with the demanding schedule and potential injuries in the upcoming season. “Having said that, the club need another striker without a doubt. They’re going to be playing a lot of games next season and encountering a lot of injuries, so they’ll definitely need another striker from somewhere.”

Marcus Rashford’s Work Ethic Under Scrutiny

Sheringham did not shy away from discussing Marcus Rashford’s recent exclusion from the England squad. He pointed out that Rashford’s work ethic had been under scrutiny, despite his undeniable talent.

“Who knows what’s going on in Marcus Rashford’s life?” Sheringham pondered. “He’s obviously got the talent, but his work ethic has been questioned in the past six to eight months – and rightly so. His body language hasn’t been great, but you can see in the way he performed in the FA Cup final that the talent is there!”

Sheringham expressed his hope that Rashford would return to his best form, benefiting both Manchester United and the national team. “He can obviously score goals and have an influential impact on games, so I’d like to see him get back to his former ways and playing well for Manchester United. It would benefit both his club and country.”

Final Thoughts

Sheringham’s insights highlight a season of contrasts for Manchester United. While Ten Hag’s tenure has been questioned due to a poor league campaign, his FA Cup triumph cannot be ignored. Rasmus Hojlund’s debut season has shown promise, yet the call for another striker is loud and clear. As for Rashford, his journey back to top form is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

The upcoming season will be crucial for Manchester United. Whether Ten Hag can build on his FA Cup success and address the squad’s needs will determine if the club can return to its former glory. Sheringham’s perspective offers a balanced view, acknowledging both the challenges and the potential within the current Manchester United setup.