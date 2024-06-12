Confirmed: Bournemouth Set for Hollywood Battle in USA Pre-Season Tour

Bournemouth’s Stateside Adventure: Pre-Season Prep with a Hollywood Twist

Bournemouth FC is set to embark on an enthralling stateside journey this summer, featuring a marquee clash with Wrexham in the sunny climes of California. This jaunt across the pond isn’t just a chance for some pre-season fine-tuning; it’s a full-blown cultural exchange, complete with Hollywood flair.

Journey to California

In a move that underlines the perks of having influential figures in your corner, Bournemouth, courtesy of their American chairman Bill Foley, are scheduled to reside at the opulent Hotel Californian in Santa Barbara. Acquired by Foley in 2021, this five-star retreat will serve as the team’s base as they tackle the challenges and opportunities of their pre-season tour, charmingly dubbed ‘Bourne in the USA’.

Their American adventure kicks off with a highly anticipated fixture against Wrexham on Saturday, July 20, at the Harder Stadium. This encounter is not just a test of mettle; it’s also a spectacle, pitting Bournemouth against a club that has captured the imagination of Hollywood and beyond.

Spotlight Fixture: Bournemouth vs Wrexham

This headline-grabbing match is more than a game; it’s a narrative-rich encounter that bridges two worlds. Wrexham, backed by its celebrity owners, has become a beloved narrative in football circles, turning this fixture into a must-watch event. The convergence of these two stories in Santa Barbara is bound to captivate fans and neutrals alike, offering a unique blend of competitive sport and star-studded appeal.

Following this, Bournemouth is slated to face Arsenal in Los Angeles, ensuring their American tour remains high-profile and action-packed.

Training in Style

The squad will also have the opportunity to train at the facilities of MLS giants LA Galaxy. This not only allows Bournemouth access to world-class amenities but also the chance to rub shoulders with some of the best talents in North America. USMNT captain Tyler Adams, in particular, is expected to draw crowds, giving the Cherries a boost in local support and visibility.

Upon their return to the UK, the agenda remains tightly packed, with Bournemouth planning a duo of friendlies at their home ground, the Vitality Stadium. This will provide a perfect wrap-up to their pre-season, allowing them to recalibrate and integrate their stateside lessons on familiar turf.

Anticipating the Arsenal Challenge

The tour’s climax against Arsenal in Los Angeles is another highlight. This fixture not only tests Bournemouth’s mettle against one of England’s finest but also showcases their readiness for the upcoming season. It’s an opportunity for tactical experiments, fitness assessments, and squad rotations, all under the watchful eyes of the international football community.

In summary, Bournemouth’s pre-season tour in the USA is shaping up to be an eclectic mix of sports, glamour, and strategic preparation. From the luxury accommodations in Santa Barbara to the high-stakes games in Hollywood and Los Angeles, the Cherries are poised for a summer that blends the best of football with the allure of Tinseltown.

As they gear up for these exciting challenges, the focus will be on harnessing this unique experience to lay a robust foundation for the forthcoming season. With the eyes of the world watching, Bournemouth’s American adventure could be the precursor to a season of success and surprises.

Confirmed fixtures:

July 20: vs Wrexham (Harder Stadium, Santa Barbara)

In essence, Bournemouth’s pre-season promises to be a spectacle of sportsmanship and strategy, illuminated by the glitz of their Hollywood opponents and the tactical nuances of their engagements. As they traverse the States, they not only represent their club and country but also the unifying power of football on the international stage. The countdown to kick-off begins, and the excitement is palpable.