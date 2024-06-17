Report: Man United to Battle Arsenal for £51m EURO 2024 Star

Xavi Simons: The Young Talent Drawing Premier League Attention

What’s Been Said

Xavi Simons, a 21-year-old midfield prodigy currently loaned to RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. According to reports from Teamtalk and L’Equipe, several top European clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich, have expressed interest in acquiring his services. L’Equipe noted that Simons’ future with PSG remains undecided, with the French publication stating, “nothing has been decided” for the young player who is still to secure regular game time with the Parisian giants.

Simons, who will officially rejoin PSG on July 1st, is currently focused on the European Championships with the Netherlands. His performances in the Bundesliga, where he recorded eight goals and eleven assists this past season, have put him on the radar of these major clubs, looking to bolster their midfield options. Despite the speculation, Simons has stated that his priority is to focus on the Euros before making any decisions regarding his club future.

Looking at the Key Stats

Xavi Simons’ statistics for the 2023/24 season with RB Leipzig are nothing short of impressive. At 21 years old, Simons has made 32 Bundesliga appearances, scoring eight goals and providing thirteen assists. His contributions are not limited to the domestic league; he also played in the Champions League, DFB-Pokal, and the DFL-Supercup. Standing at 1.79 meters and primarily playing as an attacking midfielder, Simons is a dynamic presence on the pitch. His international experience includes 14 caps and one goal for the Netherlands, further showcasing his capability at the highest levels of competition.

One of the most notable aspects of Simons’ performance is his ranking in key metrics. He is in the 96th percentile for shot-creating actions, 91st percentile for assists, and 86th percentile for successful take-ons across his peers in Europe. These stats highlight his ability to create scoring opportunities and successfully navigate through defensive lines, making him a valuable asset for any team looking to enhance their offensive play.

Drawing Comparisons

When comparing Xavi Simons to current Premier League stars, one name stands out: Martin Ødegaard of Arsenal. Ødegaard has been instrumental in Arsenal’s midfield, and Simons shows a similar profile in several critical areas. For the 2023/24 season, Ødegaard recorded eight goals and six assists in 35 league appearances, showcasing his all-around midfield capabilities.

Both players excel in expected assisted goals (xAG) and non-penalty expected goals (NPxG). Simons boasts a combined NPxG + xAG of 16.4, compared to Odegaard’s 15.5. Pass completion is another area it’s close as Simons has a pass completion rate of 79.3%, closely matching Ødegaard’s 84.3%. These similarities underline how Simons’ playing style and effectiveness align with one of the Premier League’s top midfield talents, suggesting he could seamlessly transition to the English game.

Likelihood and Fee

Xavi Simons is currently valued at €60 million (£51 million) and has a contract with PSG running until the summer of 2027. The valuation reflects his potential and the performances he has delivered at such a young age. Given the agreement between PSG and PSV from the previous year, a significant portion of any transfer fee from a permanent move would benefit PSV. A loan move seems the most plausible option, especially with PSG reportedly open to another loan to allow Simons to gain further experience and regular game time. But if a major club stumps up the cash to turn PSG’s gaze towards the table, it wouldn’t be a surprise either.