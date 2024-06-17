EURO 2024: France to Test Austria’s Resolve in Opening Game

In what promises to be a thrilling match, early EURO 2024 favourites France will take on Austria in Dusseldorf today. This fixture not only marks the debut of Les Bleus in this tournament but also sets the stage for a riveting encounter against a resilient Austrian side. Here’s your ultimate guide to catching all the action live.

France’s Quest for Redemption

France enters the tournament with a formidable track record in global football, particularly under the guidance of Didier Deschamps. Despite their successes, including recent impressive performances in World Cups, the memories of past European disappointments linger. The haunting loss to Portugal in the Euro 2016 final on home soil, coupled with a surprising defeat by penalties to Switzerland in the round of 16 three years ago, remains fresh in the minds of French supporters and players alike.

“Les Bleus have impressed in World Cups under Didier Deschamps but their loss at home in the Euro 2016 final remains a huge disappointment, as does their loss on penalties to Switzerland at the round of 16 stage three years ago.”

France’s journey in EURO 2024 is not just about adding another trophy to their cabinet—it’s a quest for redemption, a chance to right the wrongs of their recent European campaigns.

Austria’s New Chapter Under Rangnick

On the other side of the pitch, Austria is enjoying a resurgence under the leadership of Ralf Rangnick. Known for his strategic mind and innovative tactics, Rangnick has been pivotal in revitalizing the Austrian squad. Although the team will feel the absence of star player David Alaba due to injury, Austria’s new approach and fresh enthusiasm under their coach suggest they are ready to challenge even the toughest opponents.

“The Austrians, meanwhile, are enjoying life under the stewardship of former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick even despite the loss of David Alaba to injury.”

How and Where to Watch the Game

For fans looking to watch the clash between Austria and France, ITV 1 is your go-to channel. The broadcast will start at 7:15 PM BST, providing viewers with pre-match insights and discussions before the game kicks off at 8:00 PM BST. Ensure you’re tuned in early to catch all the build-up.

If streaming is more your style, ITVX offers a seamless live streaming service. Accessible free with a subscription, ITVX allows fans to watch the match live from any device, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of what is expected to be one of the most captivating games of EURO 2024.

Anticipation at Its Peak

As the game approaches, anticipation builds. This match is not just a test of skill and strategy but also an emotional battlefield where France seeks to overcome past setbacks and Austria aims to establish themselves as serious contenders on the European stage.

In conclusion, whether you are a die-hard football fan or a casual observer, the France vs Austria match at EURO 2024 is an event not to be missed. Tune in to ITV 1 or stream the game on ITVX to witness history in the making. As the excitement unfolds, one thing is certain: the world of football will be watching closely as these two teams battle it out on the pitch.