EURO 2024: Belgium vs Slovakia Live Today

Belgium vs Slovakia: Euro 2024 Campaign Kickoff

Belgium embark on their Euro 2024 journey against Slovakia today, shedding some of the weight of past expectations. With many of their ‘golden generation’ having retired, the Red Devils now showcase a wave of promising young talent. Although not ranked among the top favourites, Belgium’s squad brims with potential and is anticipated to handle Slovakia with ease in Frankfurt, setting their sights on leading Group E.

Where to Watch Belgium vs Slovakia

TV Broadcast: Tune in to ITV 1 for live coverage, starting at 4:15 pm BST. The match kicks off at 5 pm.

Live Streaming: Watch the game live on ITVX, available free with a subscription.

As Belgium and Slovakia clash, fans eagerly await to see if the new talents can drive the Red Devils to Euro 2024 glory.