Cole Palmer: The X Factor England Needs, Says Chris Waddle

Chris Waddle Urges Gareth Southgate to Play Cole Palmer in the Number Ten Role

In a recent interview with Gambling Zone, England favourite Chris Waddle has sparked a fascinating debate by urging Gareth Southgate to utilise Chelsea’s Cole Palmer in the number ten role against Serbia. Waddle, a 62-cap international, sensationally compared Palmer’s potential impact to footballing superstars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The X Factor: Cole Palmer’s Unique Ability

Waddle’s admiration for Palmer is palpable. He believes the young Chelsea midfielder possesses an extraordinary talent that could elevate England’s performance. “A player like Palmer has to be treasured,” Waddle states, drawing parallels with Mbappe and Messi. He emphasises that like these superstars, Palmer has the potential to win matches single-handedly if given the freedom to express himself.

Waddle argues that players like Palmer, who might not contribute significantly off the ball, should be valued for their game-changing abilities. “Those players provide the X factor. I believe that a player like Palmer, if you give him the freedom and the platform to express himself has the ability to win a football match on his own. He can give England an X factor,” Waddle explains.

A New Midfield Dynamic

Waddle proposes a strategic shift in England’s midfield configuration to accommodate Palmer. He suggests moving Jude Bellingham to a deeper role alongside Declan Rice, allowing Palmer to flourish as a central attacking midfielder. “With the talent that England have in midfield, Cole could slot into that number ten role without any problems at all,” says Waddle. He further adds, “Jude could easily play a little bit deeper alongside Declan Rice. He’s such a fit guy who can cover so much ground, so play him a bit deeper.”

This tactical adjustment, Waddle believes, requires a touch of bravery from Southgate. He insists, “Sometimes you need to be a little bit brave. We have the players and the ability to dominate teams in midfield.” By leveraging England’s depth of talent, Waddle is confident that the team can pose a significant threat to any opponent.

Balancing Offensive and Defensive Duties

A recurring theme in Waddle’s analysis is the importance of finding the right balance in the team. He acknowledges concerns about Palmer’s defensive contributions but counters them with a pragmatic perspective. “You can give a player like Palmer less defensive responsibilities if he’s scoring and creating goals,” Waddle argues. He also highlights Declan Rice’s ability to handle defensive duties, supported by the back four.

Chris Waddle’s Ideal Midfield

Waddle’s preferred starting lineup features Eberechi Eze on the left, Phil Foden on the right, and Palmer in the central attacking role behind Harry Kane. He envisions Bellingham and Rice anchoring the midfield, creating a blend of creativity and stability. However, he notes that Southgate might opt for a different configuration, with Bellingham in a more advanced role and possibly Conor Gallagher or Kobbie Mainoo partnering Rice.

As Waddle concludes, the flexibility and form of England’s midfield options, combined with Harry Kane’s prowess, bode well for the team’s prospects. “The good news is that most of our midfield options are in terrific form, and then when you add Harry Kane to the mix, who has been outstanding for Bayern Munich, everything bodes well for England with those front six players,” he remarks.

Chris Waddle’s insightful analysis and passionate plea for Palmer’s inclusion in the number ten role provide a compelling argument for Southgate to consider as England prepares for their clash with Serbia.