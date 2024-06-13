Teddy Sheringham: England’s Midfield Gamble with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Teddy Sheringham’s Take on Trent Alexander-Arnold: A Cautionary Tale for England

Southgate’s Midfield Experiment

Former England striker Teddy Sheringham has shared his concerns about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s potential role in midfield for England during the upcoming Euro 2024. In an interview with TG Casino, Sheringham expressed his doubts about Gareth Southgate’s strategy, emphasising the risks of playing Alexander-Arnold out of position.

“I think Southgate is in danger of shoehorning players into the wrong positions,” Sheringham remarked. “I know Trent Alexander-Arnold can pick out a pass, but it’s not the be-all and end-all of playing in midfield. I wouldn’t play him there, personally. I think you’ve already got a right-back playing on the left, a new centre-half, so to have a right-back playing in midfield says that the midfielders aren’t good enough.”

Sheringham’s argument revolves around the natural instincts and specialised skills required for each position on the pitch. Alexander-Arnold, known for his remarkable ability to contribute offensively from a defensive role, could potentially lose effectiveness when placed in an unfamiliar midfield role. This not only impacts his performance but also disrupts the balance of the team.

The Importance of Positional Integrity

Sheringham further elaborated on the distinction between a player starting in midfield versus finding themselves there during the flow of the game. “I’d be very surprised if he did start the game against Serbia there – I’d prefer him at right-back and then finding himself in midfield like he does so well at Liverpool. There’s a big difference between starting there and finding your way there.”

This insight highlights a crucial tactical nuance: the fluidity that players like Alexander-Arnold bring to their traditional roles can be an asset when it comes naturally during the match, rather than being forced from the outset. The adaptability shown by players in their natural positions can often be a strategic advantage, something that might be lost with predetermined positional changes.

Chilwell’s Omission and Defensive Concerns

Another point of contention for Sheringham is the exclusion of Ben Chilwell from the squad. “Ben Chilwell will be very disappointed that he hasn’t made the 26-player squad – he is a natural left-back that does things that left-backs do.” Chilwell’s absence, according to Sheringham, leaves England without a specialist in that crucial position, further complicating the defensive setup.

The defensive line-up is a significant worry for Sheringham, especially with the absence of Harry Maguire. “Losing to Iceland ahead of the opening game with Serbia is a big concern,” he stated. “Losing Harry Maguire to injury too, who’s been a stalwart for England over the years, is a big issue having played alongside John Stones in the middle of defence.”

Building a Cohesive Defensive Unit

Sheringham’s analysis underscores the importance of a well-coordinated defence. “I would be very concerned if I were England – you don’t just put a random four players in defence to play together, you need to work on them, and I’m sure that’s what Gareth Southgate will have done over the last period building up to the first game.”

This remark emphasises the need for continuity and understanding within the defensive unit, which cannot be achieved by merely assembling a group of talented individuals. The synergy between defenders is built over time through training and match experience, something that is disrupted by injuries and positional changes.

Balancing Attack and Defence

Sheringham concludes with a balanced perspective on England’s approach, stressing the importance of not neglecting the defensive aspects despite having a strong attacking lineup. “It’s a tough call now, you can’t just think that because we’ve got a prominent front six that you can leave it all up to them, you’ve got to work on the defence as well.”