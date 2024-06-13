FIFA Under Fire: PFA Joins Legal Action Over 2025 Calendar

PFA Joins Legal Action Against FIFA Over Match Calendar

Introduction to the Legal Challenge

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) has entered into a legal battle against FIFA, targeting what it describes as an “overloaded and unworkable” football calendar. This action sees the PFA collaborating with the French players’ union, supported by Fifpro’s European office, in a claim filed at the Brussels court of commerce. The lawsuit specifically contests FIFA’s unilateral decisions regarding the international match calendar, particularly the creation and scheduling of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: A Major Point of Contention

Scheduled to take place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July 2025, the expanded FIFA Club World Cup will feature 12 European representatives. The PFA argues that the timing of this tournament, confirmed by the FIFA Council in December 2022, represents a critical juncture in the football calendar, impacting players’ ability to take meaningful breaks between seasons.

The PFA asserts its involvement in this legal case aims to challenge the existing structures of the football calendar and enforce players’ legal rights to guaranteed and protected breaks. PFA chief executive Maheta Molango emphasised, “Everyone across football knows that the fixture calendar is broken to the point that it has now become unworkable.”

FIFA’s Stance and Rejection of Consultations

In response to the legal claims, FIFA has denied assertions that Fifpro and the World Leagues Association were not consulted on the plans for the Club World Cup. Despite expressing openness to discussions, FIFA has indicated no intention of altering the tournament’s schedule for the next year, despite the looming legal threats.

Maheta Molango underscored the urgency of the situation: “Players are not being listened to and they want to see action. As their union, we have a duty to intervene and to enforce their legal rights as employees. Ultimately, that time has now come.”

Impact on the European Football Calendar

Next season promises significant changes for European club competitions, with all three major tournaments expanding to 36 teams. The Champions League and Europa League will see an increase in first-phase games from six to eight. The PFA has highlighted that this expansion could lead to a seamless transition from the 2024-25 season into the 2025-26 season for some players.

The Premier League season is set to conclude on 25 May 2025, followed by the Champions League final on 31 May. An international games window from 2-10 June will precede the start of the extended FIFA Club World Cup. Players may then face club commitments, including the FA Community Shield, with the Premier League season scheduled to begin again in mid-August.

Final Remarks

David Terrier, president of Fifpro Europe, remarked on the necessity of legal action: “It’s not a question of stigmatising a particular competition, but of denouncing both the underlying problem and the straw that broke the camel’s back.” The legal claim seeks a referral to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for a preliminary ruling on the interpretation of EU law regarding footballers’ rights, which could significantly impact the structuring of the football calendar.

With the outcome of this legal challenge yet to be determined, the football world watches closely, anticipating potential shifts in how player welfare is balanced against the demands of an ever-expanding football calendar.