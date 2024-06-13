Report: Palace Sign Controversial Sponsorship Deal Before Ban

Crystal Palace Announces Record Sponsorship Deal with NET88 Amid Controversy

Crystal Palace has stirred a significant debate among its fanbase with the announcement of NET88, an Asian betting company, as their new front-of-shirt sponsor for the upcoming two seasons. This move comes just as the Premier League prepares to implement a ban on such gambling-related sponsorships.

Details of the Sponsorship Agreement

The Eagles have secured what they describe as a “record deal” in terms of revenue, with NET88’s logo set to adorn the front of Palace’s shirts for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons. This period marks the last opportunity for Premier League clubs to feature gambling companies as main shirt sponsors before the new regulations take effect.

The deal was unveiled shortly after another Premier League club, Wolves, introduced a similar sponsorship with the Vietnamese betting site ‘Debet’. The timing of these announcements reflects a last-minute rush by clubs to secure lucrative agreements with betting firms before the impending sponsorship restrictions.

Welcome to Palace, @net88eng ❤️💙 NET88 will feature as the men’s official front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024/25 season. — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 12, 2024

Fan Reactions and Concerns

The reaction from Crystal Palace supporters has been less than enthusiastic. Many fans expressed their disappointment on social media, questioning the club’s decision to align with a betting company, especially one relatively unknown like NET88. Concerns were raised about the due diligence involved in this partnership, particularly as the NET88 social media account boasted a mere 44 followers at the time of the announcement and lacked basic information such as a web address.

A significant point of contention for fans is the portrayal of NET88 as an “online gaming services” provider, whereas it is primarily a gambling site. This discrepancy has led to calls for further investigation into the nature of NET88’s business and its sudden appearance on the football sponsorship scene.

Digital Presence and Technical Glitches

Adding to the scepticism, the NET88 website experienced downtime shortly after the sponsorship announcement, initially only displaying a holding page that promised the site would be live “soon”. This glitch did little to instill confidence in the new partnership’s stability and transparency.

Forward-Looking Statements from Club and Sponsor

Despite the fanbase’s mixed reactions, Palace’s chief commercial officer, Barry Webber, expressed optimism about the partnership. He highlighted the club’s recent successes, including having four players selected for the England Euros squad, and praised NET88 for its global reach and commitment to sports and gaming fans.

An unnamed NET88 spokesperson echoed this positive sentiment in the official press release, stating, “Everyone at NET88 is excited to work with Crystal Palace after a fantastic end to last season. We are delighted to join a club that is moving forward with their great young talent. We are proud to be the club’s front of shirt sponsor and aim to build a successful relationship with the team and their passionate fans.”

As the Premier League gears up for significant changes in sponsorship regulations, the Crystal Palace- NET88 deal will undoubtedly be a case study in balancing commercial benefits with fan expectations and ethical considerations. The upcoming seasons will reveal whether this partnership can transcend its controversial start to become a mutually beneficial arrangement.