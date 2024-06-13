Liverpool and Chelsea Leading the Race to Sign £30m ‘Outstanding” Forward

Analysing Top Winger Transfers: Olise, Minteh, Summerville, and Eze

Introduction

The EPL Transfer Metrics Podcast on EPL Index, featuring insights from Dave Davis and Ben Bocsak, recently delved into the potential transfer movements of some of the hottest winger prospects in the market. In episode two, they discussed Michael Olise, Yankuba Minteh, Crysencio Summerville, and Eberechi Eze, examining their stats, potential destinations, and the implications of their moves. This blog post synthesizes their insights, focusing on these players’ future in the Premier League.

Michael Olise: The Crystal Palace Star

Michael Olise, the 22-year-old Crystal Palace winger, has been a standout player this season. His impressive stats have caught the attention of top clubs. “Only Cole Palmer and Diego Jota have averaged more goals per 90 out of wingers in the Premier League,” noted Ben Bocsak. Olise’s ability to perform in one-on-one situations is exceptional, with a dribble completion rate over 65%, higher than players like Jeremy Doku.

The strongest links for Olise are Chelsea and Manchester United. “Chelsea and United are the two main ones,” Dave Davis mentioned, reflecting the ongoing interest. However, his potential move is complicated by injury concerns. As Ben stated, “Before that, his injury record was pretty clear.” Despite this, Olise’s talent and potential make him a highly sought-after player. The release clause, rumoured to be between £60-65 million, is a significant factor in his potential transfer.

Yankuba Minteh: The Young Gambian Talent

Yankuba Minteh, the 19-year-old Gambian winger, recently joined Newcastle but spent last season on loan at Bordeaux. Minteh has shown significant potential, and Ben Bocsak highlighted his impressive stats: “His XG output is 0.61 per 90, and his expected assists per 90 are 0.27.” These numbers make him an attractive prospect for top clubs.

Despite Newcastle’s interest in retaining him, financial constraints might force a sale. “Newcastle are looking for somewhere around £25 million,” according to recent reports. Liverpool has been linked with Minteh, and Ben suggested that a move to Liverpool could be beneficial due to their pressing style and need for dynamic wingers. “Given how stylistically he suits Liverpool’s system,” Minteh could thrive under Arne Slot.

Crysencio Summerville: Championship’s Best

Crysencio Summerville, the Dutch winger from Leeds, had an outstanding season in the Championship. He was named Championship Player of the Year, which has led to interest from Premier League clubs. Ben Bocsak mentioned his impressive stats, stating, “His XG and expected assist numbers both rank him in the top 10 in the Championship.”

Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with Summerville, but the transition from the Championship to the Premier League can be challenging. “Players have done well in the Championship and have not been able to make the step up to the Premier League,” Ben noted. A move to a mid-table Premier League club might be a more suitable next step for Summerville. The suggested fee of £30 million could be a good investment for clubs looking to bolster their attacking options.

Eberechi Eze: Crystal Palace’s Playmaker

Eberechi Eze, another Crystal Palace talent, has also been linked with a move. Eze’s performance this season has been noteworthy, with 17 goal contributions. Ben Bocsak highlighted his goal-scoring ability: “He’s averaged 0.44 goals per 90.” However, there are concerns about his overperformance relative to his expected goals (XG).

Eze’s release clause, reportedly around £60-68 million, makes him a significant investment. Ben noted, “For a 26-year-old, that kind of figure is quite high.” Despite this, clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United are interested. Eze’s age and transfer fee could be deterrents, but his talent is undeniable. A move to a top club could help him reach his full potential.

Conclusion

The potential transfers of Olise, Minteh, Summerville, and Eze are some of the most intriguing stories this summer. Their impressive stats and performances have made them targets for top clubs, but each player’s situation is unique. As Dave Davis and Ben Bocsak discussed, these moves could significantly impact the Premier League landscape. Fans and clubs alike will be watching closely to see where these talented wingers end up.