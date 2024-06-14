“We’ve Been Here Before” – Mark Goldbridge Reacts to Man United’s Agreement with Jarrad Branthwaite

Man Utd Agree Personal Terms with Jarrad Branthwaite

In a significant development for Manchester United’s transfer activities, the club has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. This breaking news comes courtesy of Mark Goldbridge on The United Stand Podcast, where he provides an in-depth analysis of what this means for the club moving forward.

Personal Terms Agreed

As Goldbridge states, “Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite,” a move confirmed by reputable sources including Martin Ziegler from The Times. The terms of the agreement suggest that Branthwaite will earn between £150,000 and £160,000 a week, which places him in the higher wage bracket at United, though not quite at the level of Harry Maguire.

Goldbridge draws comparisons to other deals, highlighting, “It’s roughly about what Eriksen’s on; it’s about £30,000 a week less than what Maguire’s on.” This salary is substantial, considering Branthwaite’s current wage at Everton is reportedly £40,000 a week. The significant pay increase underscores United’s commitment to securing top talent.

The Need for Defensive Reinforcements

Goldbridge emphasizes the importance of strengthening the defence, stating, “I personally believe that’s not enough. I personally believe you’ve got to go and get Kim Min-Jae as well or a Jurrien Timber potentially.” This sentiment is echoed by many fans who see the need for more than one new centre-back to solidify the team’s backline.

The United Stand Podcast further discusses the potential partnership between Branthwaite and Lisandro Martinez. Goldbridge notes, “He could play next to Martinez, and it probably stands to reason that he’s not going to come in for 50, 60, 70 million pounds to be a backup left-sided centre-back.”

Everton’s Stance and Transfer Process

Despite the personal terms being agreed, Everton is holding firm on their valuation of Branthwaite. As Goldbridge relays from the BBC, “Everton are still holding out for 70 million pounds for Branthwaite, but an agreement with his representatives is a major step forward.”

This negotiation process is not new territory for Manchester United. Goldbridge recalls similar situations, stating, “We’ve been here before with Leicester and Harry Maguire. Maguire was meant to be on 50,000 a week at Leicester, and we gave him 190,000 a week.” The club must navigate these discussions carefully to avoid overpaying.

Moving Forward: A Positive Step

Goldbridge remains optimistic about the signing, describing Branthwaite as “a strong signing for Manchester United.” He praises the player’s attributes, noting, “Tall, mobile, good on the ball, times his tackles well, will get better as he gets older, and probably become a starting centre-back for England.”

The podcast concludes with a call to action for fans to share their thoughts. Goldbridge encourages, “Get your comments in below, smash a like on the video, and let us know if you think this is the right move for United.”

Conclusion

The agreement of personal terms with Jarrad Branthwaite marks a significant step in Manchester United’s summer transfer plans. While the negotiations with Everton continue, securing Branthwaite’s services could be a pivotal move in reinforcing United’s defence. As Mark Goldbridge and The United Stand Podcast suggest, the club’s focus now shifts to finalizing the deal at a reasonable price and potentially looking for additional defensive signings.